Strictly's Amy Dowden stuns in wedding look after 'tough' few weeks for her family The dancer is getting married this year

Amy Dowden has enjoyed the first of many pre-wedding celebrations ahead of marrying her fiancé Benjamin Jones.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Strictly Come Dancing pro admitted that she had experienced a "tough few weeks" along with her family but admitted that her and Ben's recent combined stag and hen do was "just what we needed".

WATCH: Amy shares 'life-changing' product that helps her cope with Crohn's Disease

"After a tough few weeks for me and my family, yesterday was just what we needed. A STEN organised by our @artinmontion.dance. Parents-family!

"Beautiful afternoon. Thanks for the crazy games @karlamorley @jenny.markey! Sorry but team bride definitely won," she wrote alongside a picture of her and Ben posing with the whole group.

The dancer looked gorgeous for her and Ben's STEN party

The gorgeous bride-to-be shared several pictures from the fun day, including a close-up showing her wearing a gorgeous white midi dress with a white veil and matching sandals. Amy's hair was perfectly styled in loose waves and her makeup was kept natural, with just a hint of pink lipstick.

Ben, meanwhile, opted to wear black jeans and a matching top with white trainers.

While it's not known why the dancer has faced a few tough weeks, she has been absent from social media.

Sharing a video with her followers following her and Ben's STEN, she revealed: "Hello everyone, it's been a while, isn’t it? I think. Just over two weeks since I've been on, so I do apologise. But I am back and I'm really excited but a nerve-racking day because it's my first day of filming Dare to Dance, I'm really excited."

Amy shared several photos from the joint party

She continued: "I will give you some little sneak peeks. I can't share too much, obviously, but I will share what I can, ok? I just wanted to come on and say hello, happy Monday. The sun is shining, have a beautiful day."

Amy's new show will see an individual or group perform a spectacular dance routine, choreographed by Amy, to surprise family and friends.

The couple will marry this year

A teaser shared: "Behind each dance will be a story: a big life moment or message someone wants to give. It could be someone who wants a unique way to propose, a dancer who feared they'd never dance again or a group of friends who need an unforgettable way to say thanks.

"No matter if her new student loves to dance or is petrified, Amy’s ready to help them master the routine to blow friends and family away."

The show will air on BBC One Wales in 2023 and is being made by Cardiff based production company Wildflame.