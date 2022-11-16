Gemma Atkinson's £11.9k engagement ring is sparklier than the Strictly glitterball

Gemma Atkinson met her professional dancer fiance, Gorka Marquez on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 and he proposed with a real sparkler of an engagement ring on Valentine's Day last year. It is well worth a closer look...

EXCLUSIVE: Gemma Atkinson reveals surprising wedding plans with Strictly's Gorka Marquez

The couple both took to Instagram to share the same loved-up selfie of Gemma kissing Gorka on the cheek, with her diamond on full display. Although the exact details of Gemma's ring have not been made public, the ring has been valued at around £11,900 by engagement and wedding ring and jewellery brand Taylor & Hart.

WATCH: Gorka Marquez shares engagement video with Gemma Atkinson

Kate Earlam-Charnley, Design Director of Taylor & Hart, explained that the ring looks to feature a 1.50ct centre oval diamond set in platinum, with a band of roughly 1.6mm wide, fishtail pave diamonds to half eternity and non-cathedral shoulders.

The couple's sweet selfie revealed the dazzling diamond

She added: "The delicate band makes for super comfortable wearing whilst also bringing the focus to the centre diamond. Oval diamonds are a very elegant shape and optically elongate the fingers. These features combined make the Dulcet ring design one of Taylor & Hart's most sought-after designs, especially when ladies choose a design for themselves."

The label also provided a mock close-up image of Gemma's jewel, and it is truly beautiful.

A mock image of Gemma's engagement ring

Gemma shared the image on Instagram with the caption: "Valentine's forever… Of course I said yes," while Gorka wrote: "The best day with my forever Valentine's. I asked and she said YES! Happy Valentine's Day everyone."

Gemma, Gorka and little Mia cherish their Spanish holidays

In an exclusive chat with HELLO!, in July, Gemma discussed all things weddings, and we suggested that maybe Gemma and Goka could have two weddings, a Spanish one and a UK one, and it turned out to be something that the couple have already discussed...

"You know, Janette and Aljaz had three weddings, we went for lunch with them and she said, 'We had one in Miami, one in Slovenia and one in England.' And I said, 'How was it?' And she went, 'Don't do it!"

So far, Gemma and Gorka have settled on an intimate guest list and Janette and Aljaz have naturally made the cut. Since Janette advised that multiple weddings were just "too much hassle", that settled it for Gemma - there will definitely only be one wedding, and we can't wait to see the photos.

