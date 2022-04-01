Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia hits big milestone on holiday

Former Strictly star Gemma Atkison always has something in the pipeline but the mother-of-one is currently taking a well-earned rest on a sun-soaked holiday with her family.

Taking to her Instagram, the ex-Hollyoaks actress delighted fans with some fun updates from her time away and on Thursday she revealed that daughter Mia, two, hit a big milestone while they were away.

WATCH: Gemma reveals Mia's big milestone to her followers

The mum-of-one said on her Instagram Stories, "We were on the beach today for the first time…in Mia's life! We went on the beach, didn't we."

She continued as she held up a Mini Mouse beach bucket to the camera: "14 quid for this in a hotel.

Gemma and Mia practicing the Dirty Dancing lift

"It had a spade and stuff with it, but I was like, 'You're going to be using this in the garden when you get home, you're going to dig for the rest of your life with that…14 quid!'"

Despite the shock of the expensive bucket, Gemma looked very relaxed as she lounged on her bed in a casual white vest top and gold chain and delivered the news.

That's not the only update fans received on Thursday, as Gemma also shared an adorable snap of the mother-daughter duo practicing the iconic Dirty Dancing lift on her Instagram Stories and added the well-known song (I've Had) The Time of my Life for dramatic effect.

Gemma is away with daughter Mia and fiancé Gorka

On the sun-kissed snap, she wrote: "We need more practice I think Mia." We think they looked fabulous! Mia looked adorable in her vibrant orange armbands.

Gemma is clearly appreciating the time off and on Wednesday morning she posted an apology to her fans.

On her Instagram Stories she wrote, "Sorry for the radio silence! I'm all good (thank you for asking). Away on our first family holiday in 2 years so been making the most of it," on a picture of a bright blue sky and some palm trees.

