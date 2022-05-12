Ariana Grande divides fans with risque bridesmaid outfit at brother's wedding

Ariana Grande, 28, made quite the statement at her brother Frankie Grande's wedding with partner Hale Leon, which saw her step out in a very risque outfit.

Frankie, 39, announced he and his partner, 29, had a Star Wars-themed wedding on 4 May by sharing some sweet snaps with his Instagram followers. He explained they enjoyed a "small intimate galactic ceremony in my family home in Florida" which was officiated by his mother, and he jokingly added that they chose their wedding date because they "really are both that nerdy."

The thank u, next hitmaker opted for a Vera Wang black bridesmaid outfit, finishing off her look with her hair fastened in a half-up style with a large bow. Showing off her bold wedding guest style, the designer wrote on Twitter: "#ArianaGrande wore custom #VeraWangHAUTE to her brother, Frankie Grande's wedding to Hale Leon.

"She chose a custom black lamé sculpted bra top and skirt with a high slit accent worn over a black lamé mini skirt."

Ariana Grande wowed in a Vera Wang wedding outfit

Some fans weren't sure about her look, with one writing: "Ariana, did no one tell you [it's] THE BRIDE'S DAY?" and another adding: "Girl doing too much, reminder it's not [your] wedding."

However, others rushed to her defence, including one who remarked: "She looks perfect. If Frankie loves it, who are you to say she’s doing too much?" A second commented: "Why does it matter what she wore, she always looks stunning."

Frankie also looked incredible in a white Dolce & Gabbana embellished tuxedo and sparkly silver shoes, while his new husband was pictured in a black patterned suit from the same designer, which he paired with black patent shoes and a matching tie.

Frankie and Hale got married on 4 May

Following their ceremony, Frankie said they had "a joint bachelor party weekend of games" before enjoying their "mini-moon." He added: "And this is only the beginning of the celebrations as we are having a Wedding Ball with all our friends in the upcoming months!"

Gushing over husband Hale, he said: "I am the happiest I’ve ever been… I’m married to the man of my dreams, our families have merged together so beautifully, and we are well on our way to happily ever after. I love you Hale Grande. I am so so honored to be your husband."

This comes just one year after Ariana walked down the aisle in another Vera Wang design for her own wedding day with Dalton Gomez. The couple tied the knot in May 2021 at their home in Montecito, and People reported the special day was witnessed by less than 20 people.

