Gogglebox's Pete shocks sister Sophie with 'affordable' wedding anniversary gift for wife The TV star married wife Paige in May 2021

Pete Sandiford is approaching his first wedding anniversary with his wife Paige, but his "affordable" gift has left his sister Sophie unimpressed! During a Gogglebox episode, Sophie said: "We're in May now which means it's your wedding anniversary this month."

MORE: Secret Gogglebox weddings and engagements

"I don't know what to get her to be honest with you," Pete replied before Sophie suggested he look up the traditional gift for inspiration. She said: "Each year means something, so have a look at what one year means."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie reveals what she'd do if she went on First Dates

After finding one year is paper, he read from his phone: "Thankfully, the first anniversary gift is also a nicely affordable one. Oh yeah!"

"Yeah, but you can't just get her a piece of paper!" Sophie said, looking shocked at his suggestion. "Why not? I've got a load of A4 at home," he jokingly retorted, adding: "Well what I can do actually is give her my credit card balance that she's been using recently - the sheet of paper to demonstrate how much I care."

READ: 26 most iconic royal wedding dresses of all time: From Kate Middleton to Princess Diana

RELATED: Why Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose shunned Amber Heard wedding - real reason

Pete and Paige got married in May 2021

Pete secretly married Paige (née Yeomans) in May 2021, but he kept details of their big day under wraps until their six-month anniversary. Marking the occasion, the star shared a picture of their magical coastal nuptials where Pete wore a dark blue suit, white shirt and pale blue tie while his new wife looked stunning in an elegant white dress with a full skirt.

"Happy 6 month wedding anniversary to my best mate, wife and the best mummy in the world @paigesandiford_," Pete sweetly wrote in the caption.

The siblings discussed Pete's first anniversary on Gogglebox

Paige shared her own photos on social media, revealing her dress had a low back with a large statement bow. She finished her bridal look with her brunette hair fastened into a half-up style with flowing curls.

The couple also gave birth to a baby boy called Jimmy in 2021. Pete confirmed the exciting news that he was married and had welcomed their son at the National Television Awards in London.

"It's a bit overwhelming, got it all going on at the moment!", he explained to the press, adding: "I've been up all night, I slept on the train here - got suitcases under my eyes, you just got me at a good time now."

READ: Princess Alexandra's granddaughter Flora Ogilvy wows in third wedding mini dress - and it's pink

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.