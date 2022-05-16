Geri Horner looks radiant in lace bridal dress in tribute to husband Christian The couple have been married for seven years

Geri Horner (née Halliwell) and her husband Christian Horner celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on Sunday, and the Spice Girls star paid tribute to the Formula 1 boss for the special occasion.

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham's unseen wedding photo featuring sister Harper revealed – and it's so special

The couple tied the knot on 15 May 2015 at St Mary's Church in Woburn, before hosting their reception at nearby Woburn Abbey in Bedfordshire. On her big day, Geri rocked a gorgeous lace bridal dress designed by Philippa Lepley, complete with three-quarter length sleeves, a V-back, and a gorgeous full skirt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Geri Horner films inside pristine family living room

Her latest throwback wedding snap showed off the gown in full as the newlyweds posed at the front of the church following their ceremony, against the backdrop of the wood-panelled walls, white candles and elegant floral arrangements.

"Happy Anniversary to my darling husband @christianhorner. Can you believe it - 7 years! I love you so much. Thank you for everything. I am so proud of you."

READ: Coleen Rooney reveals secret split from husband Wayne during Wagatha Christie trial

RELATED: How Princess Madeleine's rare engagement ring from husband compared to diamond from ex-fiance

Geri and Christian celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on Sunday

Geri's former bandmate Emma Bunton was among the first to comment: "Happy anniversary!!! Love you both." Another fan wrote: "You looked stunning," while a second remarked: "Your wedding pictures are beautiful."

Christian also marked the day on own Instagram page, sharing a number of other photos from their wedding day. He accompanied the snaps with the caption: "7 years today! Can’t believe how quickly this has gone. Happy anniversary to my beautiful, incredible wife and my best friend. I love you @therealgerihalliwell."

The singer's daughter Bluebell, who turned 16 over the weekend, accompanied her mum up the aisle. The couple have since welcomed their five-year-old son Monty.

The couple both shared sweet throwback wedding photos

Geri has previously spoken about her wedding day, telling Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that it was "truly the happiest day" of her life. She said: "People talk about their wedding day and until you get there, you don't really know what it's going to be like. It truly was the happiest day of my life, it was so amazing."

She added: "The thing is my mother, she got divorced so it kind of put me off a bit if I'm honest and I hadn't met anyone that I felt it was right [with] really. And when I met Christian, I automatically knew, I did, I actually said to my friend, 'I think I've met the man I want to marry'."

READ: Harry Maguire's new wife Fern's unconventional bridal outfit for surprise wedding

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.