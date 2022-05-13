How Princess Madeleine's rare engagement ring from husband compared to diamond from ex-fiance King Carl XVI Gustaf's daughter has been engaged twice

Princess Madeleine of Sweden currently sports a gorgeous diamond engagement ring from her husband of eight years, Christopher O’Neill, but many royal fans may have forgotten she was also previously engaged to Jonas Bergström.

PHOTOS: 21 royal engagement rings that are total show-stoppers

Just months after her elder sister Crown Princess Victoria announced her engagement to Daniel Westling in 2009, Princess Madeleine revealed her plans to marry Swedish lawyer Jonas. He had proposed to the royal during a holiday on the Italian island of Capri with an emerald-cut diamond ring on a diamond-studded band which Madeleine proudly showed off to the press during their engagement photocall at Solliden Palace on Oland Island.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Most incredible royal engagement rings that will go down in history

When asked what had attracted them to each other, Jonas said: "I fell for her beautiful blue eyes and her wonderful laugh." King Carl XVI Gustaf's younger daughter Madeleine also said she had noticed her fiancé's eyes the first time they met. "He's also the nicest person in the world, a wonderful friend," added the 27-year-old royal.

In 2010, they called off their engagement amid reports that Jonas had had an affair.

MORE: 28 of the best diamond engagement rings from Vera Wang, Tiffany and more

SHOP: 5 royal engagement ring replicas you can buy on Amazon

Jonas gave Madeleine an emerald-cut diamond in 2009

Madeleine was given another sparkler in 2013 when American-British financier Christopher popped the question in New York with a 4-carat Asscher-cut diamond ring with a delicate pavé band.

While Madeleine's rings seem fairly similar at first glance, since they were both made with white diamonds and sparkling bands, a closer look reveals the main difference was their shape – an emerald-cut diamond is more rectangular while Asscher cuts are square and rarer.

Princess Madeleine's husband Christopher proposed with an Asscher-cut diamond ring

Created in 1902 by Joseph Asscher, the latter was popular during the Art Deco period of the 1920s and they are still sought-after by brides today. However, they are less common because the stones are more labour-intensive to cut, with up to 72 facets.

Madeleine and Christopher got married on 8 June 2013 in the Royal Chapel of Stockholm Palace, and the ceremony was held in both English and Swedish. They then hosted their wedding reception in Drottningholm Palace, explaining beforehand: "Drottningholm Palace means so much to me — it’s where I was born and grew up."

The couple got married in 2013

The pair are now proud parents to three children: daughter Princess Leonore, who was born on 20 February 2014, son Prince Nicolas, who they welcomed on 15 June 2015, and daughter Princess Adrienne, who was born on 9 March 2018.

RELATED: What royal engagement ring stones really mean: Princess Anne, Kate Middleton and more

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.