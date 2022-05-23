Jeremy Clarkson's emotional wedding photo with daughter Emily causes a stir The TV star shared a gushing tribute to his daughter

Jeremy Clarkson was one proud father over the weekend! The Clarkson's Farm star, 62, shared glimpses inside his daughter Emily's wedding celebrations with her husband Alex Andrew – and his latest snap sparked a reaction among his followers.

LOOK: Kourtney Kardashian marries in mini white bridal dress - best pictures

Jeremy shared a heart-melting photo of the father-daughter duo at the reception. The 27-year-old bride, who hosts the podcast Should I Delete That?, wore a vintage-inspired bridal gown with sheer cap sleeves, a high neckline and jewel embellishments, while her father looked smart in a black suit and crisp white shirt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

"Fathers. I cannot even begin to describe how wonderful it is when your daughter gets married to someone you like. I am being very unmanly about this weekend. It was just sublime. I have never been happier," Jeremy gushed in the Instagram caption.

Many of his followers were quick to respond to his "unmanly" comment, defending his public display of emotion. "Nothing unmanly about wanting your daughter and her now-husband to be happy! Congratulations to the lucky couple, wish them all the best!" wrote one, and another added: "Unmanly + Being the person you want to be and expressing yourself freely = Actually Manly."

RELATED: Sofia Vergara looks ethereal in fitted lacy gown in stunning wedding photos

READ: BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood confirms engagement live on-air - see diamond ring

A third wrote: "I think affection is pretty manly but that's just me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Clarkson (@jeremyclarkson1)

Jeremy shared a sweet tribute to his daughter following her wedding

Jermy also shared a clip of the newlyweds during their first dance, adding that it was "the happiest day of my life." How sweet!

Emily and Alex, who got engaged in March 2020, also shared their own photos from their big day. "MARRIED!!!" wrote Emily beside pictures of the couple exiting the church through a doorway decorated with a cascading arch of pretty pink flowers, and walking through a meadow hand in hand towards a fabulous convertible car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Clarkson (@em_clarkson)

Emily looked beautiful in a vintage wedding dress

Jeremy previously joked that his daughter's – whom he shares with ex-wife Frances Cain – choice of wedding car was "an interesting question" when quizzed on his DriveTribe pub quiz. The Top Gear star responded with: "Well it's an interesting question as my daughter got engaged about a month ago or three weeks ago. So her wedding is imminent."

He added: "If it's up to her it'll be a Range Rover Sport. She's particularly partial to it or her other favourite car is an AC Cobra."

MORE: The biggest wedding timings mistakes to avoid

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.