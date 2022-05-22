Jeremy Clarkson's daughter Emily marries in a beautiful ceremony - see photo A proud day for the Clarkson's Farm star

Congratulations are in order for Jeremy Clarkson's daughter Emily who has married her fiancé Alex Andrew in a romantic ceremony on Saturday.

Emily, 27, who hosts the podcast Should I Delete That?, shared several photographs of her big day on her Instagram page and the couple looked overjoyed after tying the knot.

"MARRIED!!!" wrote Emily beside the pictures of her dressed in an absolutely stunning vintage-style beaded and chiffon bridal gown.

The newlyweds beamed as they exited the church holding hands through a doorway decorated with a cascading arch of pretty pink flowers.

In a second photo, Emily and Alex could be seen walking through a meadow hand in hand towards a fabulous convertible car. A third snap pictured the couple sharing a kiss as husband and wife.

There were plenty of celebratory messages for the pair on Emily's Instagram, with actress Sarah Jayne Dunn writing: "Stunning, congratulations," and model Ashley James telling the bride, "Best day ever!!!!"

Athlete Denise Lewis also posted: "Congratulations," as did Gordon Ramsay's daughter and Strictly star Holly Ramsay.

Jeremy Clarkson with daughter Emily

We're sure dad Jeremy must have been so proud of his daughter who he shares with ex-wife Frances Cain and previously lived with in the Cotswolds village of Chipping Norton.

Jeremy revealed Emily's engagement back in March 2020, posting a sentimental snap of his daughter showing off her diamond ring, which he captioned: "Very very happy father."

We do hope that Jeremy was in good health for Emily's nuptials, as the star batted Covid for the second time in late April.

"For me, Covid was worse the second time around and the effects are lasting longer," the 62-year-old wrote in his column in The Sun. "Nine days after a negative test, I am short of breath when I do up my shoelaces and exhausted after climbing a flight of stairs."