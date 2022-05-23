Carol Kirkwood gave BBC Breakfast viewers a reason to smile on Monday morning after she announced her engagement live on-air.

MORE: Carol Kirkwood teases exciting news after confirming new romance

Presenting from the Chelsea Flower Show, the beloved weatherwoman was probed about her new dazzling diamond ring which was clearly visible. "I'm a bit concerned about how you're standing up with a giant rock on that left hand," host Sally Nugent joked, to which a blushing Carol confirmed: "Thank you Sal! It is rather nice."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Kirkwood confirms engagement live on BBC Breakfast

"I got engaged," she added, whilst flashing her diamond ring. Sally then asked: "It's the happiest news! We are so, so delighted. Congratulations, can we confirm to the nation what has happened?"

MORE: Carol Kirkwood makes emotional request as Dan Walker holds back his tears on last day

READ: BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood opens up about the pressure to look good on telly

"We got engaged when we were on holiday," revealed Carol. "So it's lovely news and we're both thrilled. Thank you!" Co-host Jon Kay went on to say: "We're all so chuffed for you Carol, on behalf of everyone here and everyone at home too. Are you looking for a spot for the marquee while you're at Chelsea?"

Carol showed off her diamond ring on Monday morning

Confirming plans are yet to be made, the newly-engaged star said: "I'm taking note of all the flowers Jon. No, no plans afoot yet."

This is set to be Carol's second marriage. Last year, the weather reporter gushed about finding love 13 years after her divorce from ex-husband Jimmy. She opened up about her secret romance with her "handsome" boyfriend, describing their relationship as the "best thing that's ever happened to me".

Carol is famed for being BBC Breakfast's weather presenter

Speaking with Prima Magazine in June 2021, Carol admitted she is extremely happy but isn't sure whether she is ready to remarry anytime soon. "I don't want to say too much about my boyfriend, but I will say that he is very kind and very funny - he's always making me laugh. And extremely handsome, as well," she revealed.

"He always makes me a cup of tea before I go to work in the morning, which is very romantic - it's 2.45am and he often leaves me a little love note for when I come home from work. That, to me, is worth a million red roses." Clearly smitten with her man, Carol added: "He is the best thing that's ever happened to me, without a shadow of a doubt."

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.