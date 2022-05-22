Simon Cowell's friend Sinitta accidentally reveals his wedding date - and she's not on the guest list The X Factor star is on tour during Simon's big day

There has been much speculation about the date of Simon Cowell's wedding to long-term partner Lauren Silverman.

The Britain's Got Talent judge recently shot down rumours about his nuptials taking place in June, but close friend and X Factor regular Sinitta accidentally confirmed the date in a recent interview.

"I'll send him the lucky Irish leaf – I'll send him a shamrock from Louis (Walsh)," Sinitta told the Mirror, who will be on tour as Matron Mama Morton in Chicago during Simon's rumoured wedding dates.

Simon and his ex-partner Sinitta have remained close friends for 36 years despite their former on-off relationship. The So Macho singer became the music mogul’s first signing in 1986.

Sinitta hinted at Simon's wedding date next month

Taking her talent to the stage, Sinitta will be starring as Matron Mama Morton at the Grand Opera House in Belfast from June 6 to 11, before the tour continues in Plymouth from June 14 to 18.

She hinted that Simon and Lauren’s nuptials will be during the earlier dates, joking that she will send them an Irish-themed gift in place of her absence.

The news of Simon's wedding date comes just after the star told ET Canada that he was confused about the date of his wedding. "I keep reading that I am going to get married next week, next month. It's news to me! We haven't put a date on it," he added.

Simon further shared that the ongoing speculation has even sparked concern amongst the couple's friends, who fear they have been left off the guest list.

Simon and fiancée Lauren are extremely close friends with Sinitta

The music mogul confirmed that people have been calling and asking why they're not invited to the wedding, to which he responds: "Because we haven't planned it yet!"

Given the extremely high profile guest list and star-studded nature of Simon and Lauren's wedding, it could just be that the couple wish to keep their wedding plans private - though we're sure Sinitta will be sad to miss out on the occasion.

