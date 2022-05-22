Stacey Solomon makes surprising upgrade to £1.2million wedding venue Stacey and Joe are set to marry at Pickle Cottage

The wait is on for Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's wedding after the couple were forced to postpone their nuptials last year due to ongoing pandemic restrictions.

As their big day nears, Stacey took to Instagram to share a major update to her £1.2 million Essex home, Pickle Cottage, where the couple will tie the knot. The Loose Women star shared a timelapse of a large fireplace being built at the foot of a pergola in her sprawling garden.

The star has previously told fans that she's considered walking down the 'aisle' of her pergola, so the chic new outdoor fireplace installation will no doubt be a stunning addition to her wedding setup.

"Getting there, just need to do the inside of the fireplace, plant & wrap the jasmine, find some more for the top and then the seating," Stacey told fans.

Stacey has had a fireplace built in her garden

Sharing her plans for her impressive garden feature, Stacey continued: "So me and Rex are the only ones up so we've come to give our jasmine a drink! I asked you guys what to buy for our pergola and 99% of you said "Star Jasmine".

OMG THANK YOU! They smell amazing. "I'm going to make some clever pots for them and then wrap them around the post and then hopefully they'll climb all over the pergola eventually."

Stacey and Joe made the snap decision to change her wedding venue last year, after deciding she would prefer to marry long-term partner Joe in their family home.

Stacey previously revealed her joy over having the ceremony at home

She told fans: "So after lots of thinking, wondering, phone calls, and then crazy rearranging we were so excited to hear tonight that we can definitely have our wedding ceremony at home," Stacey captioned one clip, which revealed a breathtaking walkway with bunches of lemons, foliage, and gorgeous flowers covering the awnings.

"We are thinking [about] walking down woodland walk for our [vows] and then a reaction in this old barn. I honestly can not wait to hear your advice, your wedding stories and share this whole adventure with you all."

