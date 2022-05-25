Nicola Peltz's billionaire father Nelson's fashion rebellion at Brooklyn Beckham wedding The father of the bride recycled his outfit

From mother of the groom Victoria Beckham's shimmering silver gown to bride Nicola Peltz's striking Valentino wedding dress, the Peltz-Beckham wedding was filled with fashionable stars.

But Transformers actress Nicola revealed there was one guest who rebelled against wearing a designer brand – her father Nelson, who is estimated to be worth $1.6 billion. In an interview with Vogue, Nicola revealed the billionaire was the only man in the wedding party who ditched a new Dior outfit in favour of recycling a suit from his wardrobe, which she joked she considered making her 'something old'.

"He insisted on taking a tuxedo out of his closet, which Leslie begged him to refit, the bride explained, referring to her stylist Leslie Fremar.

"There was literally dust on the suit. I thought, 'Maybe that can be my something old.'" Luckily, Nelson was convinced to tailor his suit, while Brooklyn Beckham, his father David, and his best men and brothers Romeo and Cruz all wore Dior suits designed by their friend Kim Jones.

Nelson Peltz recycled a suit for his daughter's wedding

Even Nicola, herself, turned to Kim to put together a custom bridal outfit for her rehearsal dinner on Friday night. The designer created matching white suits for the bride and groom, which included low-rise trousers, a waistcoat and a tailored jacket for Nicola, and a coordinating jacket and trousers for her then-fiance Brooklyn.

"I didn’t want to wear dresses the entire weekend, and we do love to match. He offered to make an outfit and we thought how incredible it would be to make matching Dior suits," Nicola told Vogue.

The rest of the wedding party wore Dior suits

She went on to wear a selection of beautiful white gowns over the weekend, starting with her square-neck, backless gown with an 11-foot train, which Brooklyn said took his breath away. It featured an evil eye motif and a secret message from her mother Claudia, who only told her about the hand-embroidered detail after the ceremony.

She later changed into another Versace dress for the reception, complete with a fitted silhouette and a low-cut neckline.

Some of the other memorable outfits of the weekend included Claudia's form-fitting custom Versace metallic dress, Romeo's pink suit, and VB's embroidered gown which was made of fabric inspired by the reflection of the moonlight on the water at night.

