Nicola Peltz's lavish wedding gift to husband Brooklyn pays tribute to parents

David and Victoria's son Brooklyn, 23, was pictured wearing a Dior suit, designed by friend Kim Jones, which he paired with several very heartfelt accessories. Alongside his new sparkling diamond wedding ring on his left hand, the chef wore a gold and diamond ring on his pinky finger.

The gift from Transformers star Nicola, 27, had a hidden message inside, based on the one that her father Nelson Peltz gave her mother Claudia when they were married. It was sweetly inscribed with the words: "All my love, all my life." Perhaps this is the start of a special family tradition – regardless, the thoughtful gesture likely meant a lot to the Peltz family.

He also wore a pocket watch, which was gifted by his mother-in-law, and a diamond chain designed by Anita Ko. The jewellery designer previously told Vogue the latter was incorporated into several of his outfits over the wedding weekend.

Brooklyn was gifted a diamond pinky ring from his new bride

"He wore it Friday night as an upscale wallet chain, and on the night of the wedding as a formal chain attached to the front of his evening jacket," he said. "They were bezel set emerald-cut diamonds."

The Holidate actress opted for an elegant white bridal gown from Valentino, paired with lace gloves and a long veil. Speaking of catching sight of his fiancee as she walked towards the altar, Brooklyn said: "The highlight of the whole wedding for me was seeing her for the first time in that dress. It was the first time ever in my life when I felt like I couldn’t catch my breath."

Brooklyn was also given a pocket watch and diamond chain from his in-laws

Like her husband, Nicola's wedding outfit also featured hidden tributes. Her mother Claudia asked the seamstresses to sew an evil eye and a sweet message describing Nicola as "my heart" and "my beautiful girl" into the skirt – which the bride was unaware of until after the ceremony. After finding out about the surprise, Nicola said, "I just burst into tears."

At the reception, Nicola changed into a Versace gown with a corset, which "was a remake of an original Gianni-designed dress." Meanwhile, the couple opted for matching white Dior suits they wore for their rehearsal dinner the night before they said 'I do'.

