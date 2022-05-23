Nicola Peltz reveals mother's secret wedding message - and it made her cry The Transformers actress didn't know about the message

Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and Nicola Peltz, 27, have released new details of their oceanside wedding, six weeks after their tied the knot at her $103 million family home in Palm Beach.

Transformers actress Nicola had previously shared that her wedding dress by Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli featured a sentimental message from her mother Claudia, but she hadn't disclosed exactly what that was – until now.

In an interview with Vogue, she said Claudia asked the seamstresses to secretly sew in an evil eye to protect her on her big day, alongside the message: 'Nicola, my heart. You are me, I am you. All my love, all my life, my beautiful girl, inside and out. Love, mom.'

The bride confessed she was totally unaware of the heartfelt message, which was embroidered in baby blue thread for her 'something blue', until after she had already married David and Victoria's eldest son.

Nicola revealed she was unaware of her mother's secret message. Credit: Luigi & Iango

“I’m happy she showed that to me after the ceremony because I just burst into tears," she said.

Nicola wore a gorgeous gown featuring a square neckline, a fitted waist and a billowing 11ft train which was layered underneath her embroidered veil. It also boasted a daring backless design fastened with an oversized satin bow which was visible thanks to her effortless bridal beauty look, which saw her blonde hair styled into an elegant updo, inspired by model Claudia Schiffer.

The couple opened up about their wedding in an interview with Vogue. Credit: Luigi & Iango

Nicola finished off her bridal look with elegant French lace gloves and chunky square-toe platform heels.

"The simplicity of it was magnificent," stylist Leslie Fremar previously told Vogue of the gown. "We didn’t have to overly detail the dress to accomplish the magnitude of it, so we ended up eliminating the embroidery."

And Brooklyn was equally impressed with the finished design, telling the publication: "The highlight of the whole wedding for me was seeing her for the first time in that dress. It was the first time ever in my life when I felt like I couldn’t catch my breath."

The bride wore a Valentino gown

The couple met at Coachella in April 2017, with Nicola admitting: "We didn't get along at first." However, that soon changed and the couple became engaged in June 2020.

They delayed their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic, but chose a "big wedding" on 9 April 2022 in front of 500 guests, including VB's fellow Spice Girls stars Mel B and Mel C.

