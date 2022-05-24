How Brooklyn Beckham's father David caused major Nicola Peltz wedding blunder

Photos from Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham's wedding show a picture-perfect event in front of A-list guests, but it has now been revealed that it was not all smooth-sailing behind closed doors.

The couple got married at Nicola's parents Nelson and Claudia's waterfront Palm Beach home, worth a reported $103million, over three days in early April. Now, they have discussed how the groom's famous father David Beckham accidentally caused a blunder to happen during the ceremony.

After walking hand-in-hand down the aisle with his wife Victoria, who previously described it as a "runway", the former England footballer took a seat to watch his eldest son tie the knot, alongside guests such as Serena Williams and Mel B. But his presence caused the rabbi to accidentally refer to Brooklyn by his father’s name twice, Vogue reported. Oops!

The unfortunate mishap didn't stop the festivities, though, with celebrations continuing with a Wendy's food truck, a performance from Marc Anthony, a pop-up nightclub in a tent overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, and a few entertaining speeches.

David and Victoria Beckham walking down the aisle ahead of the ceremony

After Brooklyn’s brothers Romeo and Cruz and Nicola's brother Brad had poked fun at the happy couple, David shared his marriage wisdom. "He said, 'The most important thing is to make each other happy. And treat your Mrs like gold.'"

For the special day, VB looked ethereal in a shimmering silver gown from her own brand, while the best men and the groom wore Dior. Brooklyn looked dapper in a formal white tail tuxedo, which he accessorised with a pocket watch, gifted by his mother-in-law and a diamond chain from Anita Ko that Vogue previously revealed was also given to him by his in-laws.

The rabbi reportedly said David's name instead of Brooklyn's

Meanwhile, the bride was breathtaking in a Valentino Haute Couture dress, complete with a square neckline, open back and 11-foot train – plus a secret evil eye motif and message from her mother, Claudia, which left her in tears. Written in blue thread, the message read: "Nicola, my heart. You are me, I am you. All my love, all my life, my beautiful girl, inside and out. Love, mom."

She teamed the gown with French lace gloves, an embroidered veil and platform heels.

