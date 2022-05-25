Jeremy Clarkson's daughter Emily looks like a film star in special wedding photos The podcast host returned to her engagement venue

Jeremy Clarkson's daughter Emily has shared a series of new wedding photos since she tied the knot with Alex Andrew on Saturday, but she looks particularly striking in her latest pictures.

The Should I Delete That? podcast host and her new husband posed in a white convertible car against the backdrop of a field with glasses of champagne in their hands. "In the very same spot he got down on one knee (and he didn’t have chewing gum in this time either)," she joked in the caption, tagging Haute Weddings.

Emily looked sensational in her vintage wedding dress, complete with a high neck, sheer sleeves, a cut-out back, and embellished detailing. She finished off her look with a white and pink bouquet, velvet blue platform heels and her blonde hair fastened into a sleek high ponytail underneath her flowing veil.

The 27-year-old's followers were in love with her bridal look, with many comparing her to a film star or a model. "You look like a film star. By far the most gorgeous wedding pictures I have seen this year," wrote one, and another added: "5th one looks like it’s come straight from some £8 magazine where I know I can’t afford a single thing they advertise and the models look at me like hah… you wish!!… I LOVE IT!!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Clarkson (@em_clarkson)

The podcast host posed for a photos with a convertible car

A third remarked: "@em_clarkson you are the most gorgeous bride ever."

Earlier in the week, her famous father Jeremy shared a heart-melting photo of the beautiful bride, whom he shares with ex-wife Frances Cain, at the evening reception. The Clarkson's Farm star, 62, gushed in the caption: "Fathers. I cannot even begin to describe how wonderful it is when your daughter gets married to someone you like. I am being very unmanly about this weekend. It was just sublime. I have never been happier."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Clarkson (@jeremyclarkson1)

Jeremy and his daughter at the wedding reception

Many of his followers were quick to respond to his "unmanly" comment, defending his public display of emotion. "Nothing unmanly about wanting your daughter and her now-husband to be happy! Congratulations to the lucky couple, wish them all the best!" wrote one, and another added: "Unmanly + Being the person you want to be and expressing yourself freely = Actually Manly."

Jeremy clearly approves of his son-in-law, as he previously shared the exciting news that Emily and Andrew were engaged back in March 2020 by writing next to a snap: "Very very happy father."

