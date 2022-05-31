Made in Chelsea's Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor's romantic proposal – EXCLUSIVE VIDEO The couple got engaged in Rome last month

Newly-engaged Maeva D'Ascanio showed off her gorgeous diamond engagement ring exclusively to HELLO! this week, as well as announcing the happy news that she and fiancé James Taylor are expecting their first baby together.

Now, the couple have shared with HELLO! the emotional video of their proposal, which took place at the Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy.

WATCH: Made in Chelsea's James Taylor's romantic proposal to Maeva D'Ascanio

The 42-second video shows James getting down on one knee after Maeva makes a wish whilst throwing a coin into the Trevi fountain with her eyes closed.

"Are you kidding me?" she can be heard asking James, completely in shock.

Maeva showed off her stunning engagement ring exclusively to HELLO!

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! about the moment, Maeva added: "I did my wish which was, 'I really hope James is going to propose to me soon,'" she recalls. "And then I opened my eyes and he was there on one knee. I was thinking 'Wow, this is it! Is this real?' It was everything I had ever wanted."

Maeva immediately accepted the 2.5 carat pear-shaped diamond engagement ring that James had designed and the couple are now happier than ever.

"It feels like I have everything I have ever wanted – it's that secure feeling that this is my woman, forever," James says. "I feel protected - being engaged to the man of my dreams is amazing. It's a different love, it's stronger, it's deeper. I feel safe," Maeva adds.

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now.