Inside Kourtney Kardashian's surprise Vegas wedding with Travis Barker

Six months after getting engaged, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have reportedly got married in Las Vegas – congratulations to the happy couple!

Instead of visiting an afterparty and heading home following the Grammys on Sunday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 42, and the Blink-182 star, 46, finished their evening by heading to a wedding chapel, TMZ reported.

WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian shows off her oval-shaped engagement ring

The ceremony was officiated by an Elvis impersonator at around 1.30am on Monday. Earlier that evening, Kourtney and Travis were pictured looking loved-up on the red carpet, with Travis rocking a flamboyant pink coat and the mother-of-three opting for a chic black jumpsuit. However, the bride was spotted in black flared trousers and a leather jacket in a video obtained by the Mail Online.

It is thought that Kourtney and Travis had their own photographer but they have not shared any pictures yet - no doubt fans are hoping to catch a glimpse inside their nuptials soon.

The couple were dating for less than a year before they got engaged at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California in October 2021. Travis popped the question with a sparkling ring worth an estimated $1million surrounded by an elaborate floral setting consisting of red roses and candles.

The couple were pictured at the Grammys hours before they reportedly got married

At the time, Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, told HELLO!: "It appears Travis has bought into the Kardashian family philosophy of going big and going flashy with the enormous oval cut diamond engagement ring he gave to Kourtney.

"It looks to be larger than 15 carats in a pave or hidden halo setting. The style is clearly inspired by Blake Lively's stunner, though Blake's was more unique and valuable (having a pink diamond in the center). I would estimate the value of Kourtney's ring at 1 million dollars."

Travis proposed on the beach in Montecito

Kourtney's sisters have chosen to have much more lavish weddings, with Kim Kardashian and her ex Kanye West opting for a star-studded ceremony at the Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy, while Khloe Kardashian and ex Lamar Odom choosing to get married at Irving Azoff’s Beverly Hills mansion.

Reports suggest Kourtney and Travis may choose further celebrations with friends and family in the future.

Kourtney shares three children Mason, Penelope, and Reign with her ex Scott Disick, but the pair never got married. However, this marks Travis' third marriage – he wed Melissa Kennedy in 2001 and Shanna Moakler in 2004.

