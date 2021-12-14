Exclusive: Jane Seymour stuns in unexpected dress at son's wedding - and the bride chose it for her The TV star looked stunning in a traditional dress and clogs

Against the panoramic backdrop of the Pacific Ocean and with the warm Californian sun shining down, Jane Seymour hosted her son Kris Keach’s exquisite nuptials with his beautiful bride Miso in the garden of Jane’s stunning Malibu estate.

"It was so moving to see them exchange their vows, especially with the influence of both their cultures and in the presence of family that had travelled from Korea and London, some for the first time ever," the award-winning screen legend – whose daughter Katie and stepdaughter Jenni both married in the same breathtaking spot – exclusively tells HELLO!.

"It was also very emotional for Kris to celebrate in the home where he grew up and that holds so many great memories," continues Jane, who shares Kris, 26, and his twin brother Johnny with her ex-husband, actor and film-maker James Keach, who joined her on this proud day for both parents.

Indeed, tying the knot in this special place fulfilled a childhood dream for Kris. "To get married in my backyard was something I wanted to do since I was a kid," he tells us.

The couple tied the knot at Jane's Malibu home. Photos: Sean Flynn

Surrounded by palm trees adorned with pale pink and mauve roses, Kris said "I do" to his bride, who wore an elegant ivory wedding gown by Korean label Marshall Bride.

"I haven’t worn traditional Korean clothes since I was a young girl," says Miso. "Seeing everyone dressed in hanbok [traditional dress] reminded me how beautiful the tradition and clothing are. It was really fun and we had a wonderful time."

Jane looked beautiful in a traditional pink Korean dress

In keeping with the Korean theme, her 70-year-old mother-in-law Jane wore hanbok too, in delicate shades of pastel pink and blue.

"Miso’s family presented me with the traditional dress with special clog-style shoes and socks and the norigae, a carved hanging piece, which is worn with it," she says.

