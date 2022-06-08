Princess Märtha Louise's fiance Shaman Durek's six-figure engagement ring has hidden family messages

Since news of Princess Märtha Louise of Norway's engagement to Shaman Durek Verrett was announced, royal fans have been swooning over her gorgeous emerald ring – but did you spot the hidden meanings behind the special rock?

King Harald V and Queen Sonja's daughter, 50, proudly showed off her vintage ring on social media as she cuddled up to her new fiance, who is not expected to get a Norwegian royal title. Designed by Joy Sangalang Smith of COMMUNION, the emerald ring is estimated to be worth an impressive six figures, according to Mike Fried of The Diamond Pro, and it has been very carefully thought out by Durek.

According to People, it is made up of a 3.5 carat ethically sourced emerald from Brazil surrounded by a halo of 19 diamonds. The four trillion-cut diamonds surrounding the face represent the four elements – earth, air, water and fire – while the 12 other diamonds are reportedly meant to protect the couple against negativity.

In a nod to Märtha's family, the striking central emerald was chosen to pay tribute to Queen Sonja, while the three additional diamonds near the band represent the Princess' three daughters Maud, 19, Leah, 17, and Emma, 13, whom she shares with her late ex-husband Ari Behn.

Princess Martha Louise was given a very symbolic engagement ring

Durek's heartfelt design also continued on the infinity band, which came complete with a carved love knot which symbolises their union. Overall, People reported the rock is meant to represent the unconditional love, strength and resilience of the heart.

The couple confirmed their relationship in May 2019, nearly three years after Märtha's divorce from Ari Behn was finalised.

When she announced her engagement to author Durek on social media, Märtha sweetly described him as, "the one who makes my heart skip, the one who sees me and acknowledges me from my highest potential, who makes me laugh and who I can be vulnerable with."

The design paid tribute to the Princess' three daughters

Durek shared the same image with Märtha, whom he said "is the love of my life" and makes him "the happiest I [have] ever been."

He gushed: "There is nothing better than having clarity as a man that the woman that stands in front of you is the one. I'm overjoyed with tears that I get to spend the rest of my life with the most pure-hearted, angelic, wise, powerhouse woman who represents all levels of a goddess in my eyes.

"Together as a soulful spiritual couple, we will use our power to support the people to create a world based [on] love and acceptance. Changing the world through our love. Love expands beyond all barriers and conditions."

