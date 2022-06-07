Olly Murs reveals seaside proposal to bodybuilder Amelia Tank – and her engagement ring is stunning The singer shared a stunning engagement photo

Olly Murs is engaged to his long-term girlfriend Amelia Tank – congratulations to the happy couple!

The Troublemaker singer, 38, shared the exciting news that he had popped the question to his bodybuilder beau during a coastal trip by sharing a snap of the pair cuddling against the backdrop of the sea and rolling hills. "04.06.2022 Amelia Tank," he simply wrote, adding an engagement ring emoji, while Amelia also shared a video of the couple kissing and celebrating on the beach after Olly had proposed.

Unfortunately, there is no close-up picture of Amelia's actual ring, since her left hand was only just visible on Olly's back, but it appears to be a large emerald cut diamond on a pave band which stood out against her black manicure.

Famous friends and fans alike were quick to congratulate Olly and Amelia on their exciting news. Michelle Keegan was among the first to write: "Awwwww amazing!! Congratulations to you both xxx," and Vicky Pattison added: "Omg guys!!!!! Yessss!!!!! Congratulations mate."

Olly proposed against the backdrop of the sea

Rochelle Humes' husband Marvin also commented: "Amazing news mate! Congrats to you both x."

The Voice UK judge confirmed he was dating fitness enthusiast Amelia in December 2019, and in March 2020 he even confessed that he was "punching above his weight".

Opening up about their first date, Olly explained: "My first date with Amelia was actually in a gym – sad I know, but that’s genuinely where we met. I got chatting to her in the middle of a group workout session and offered to drive her home – smooth I know!"

The couple have been dating since 2019

And he has spoken of his desire to marry her on several occasions. As part of a Peperami 'Ban the Bland' Q&A in 2021, the singer admitted he'd love to "have a future with her" and opened up about feeling "ready to settle down" when they met.

"I’m very fortunate to have met Amelia at the time in my life that I did. I was ready to settle down, and just going into lockdown meant my work was put on hold and I was able to spend quality time with her, building the foundations of our relationship," Olly said.

"She’s brilliant and I’d love to have a future with her. Marriage and kids you’ll have to wait and see, as we’re in no rush and are very happy as we are right now."

