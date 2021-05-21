9 best emerald engagement rings - and their special meaning

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Selecting an emerald engagement ring means opting for a special jewel that really stands out. As well as being utterly mesmerising, emerald engagement rings are also practical too as the stone itself is rather scratch resistant.

RELATED: 23 of the best diamond engagement rings from Vera Wang, Tiffany and more

Celebrities who own an emerald engagement ring

Victoria Beckham owns a whopping 14 different engagement rings, and one of them is a huge cushion-cut emerald. Halle Berry is also part of the emerald ring club with a dazzling 4-carat green gem. If it's good enough for the A-list, it's good enough for us.

Victoria Beckham has an emerald engagement ring in her collection

Emerald meaning

As well as symbolising true love, emerald gemstones have connotations of wealth and fortune. The green colour also means that they represent the vibrancy of nature.

Are emeralds good gemstones for engagement rings?

While clear diamonds may be more traditional, emerald gemstones are perfect for standing out from the crowd. From Beaverbrooks to Etsy, we’ve got a round-up of the most stunning designs on the market…

If you’re searching for sparkle, then you’ve found it here. The pavé diamonds bring even more bling to this brilliant-cut emerald.

18ct diamond and emerald engagement ring, £1,550, Beaverbrooks

This handcrafted 9-carat gold ring with knot detail and Brazilian emerald looks a lot more expensive than its £399 price tag.

Emerald San Francisco engagement ring, £399, QP Jewellers

While Amazon may not be top of your list when it comes to engagement ring shopping, this stunning gem proves it's worth a scroll!

Cubic zirconia and emerald engagement ring, £218, Amazon

This gorgeous oval-shaped jewel surrounded by a halo of tiny emeralds and diamonds is all about the glamour.

Emerald and diamond engagement ring, £2,499, Ernest Jones

An oval emerald framed by brilliant-cut diamonds and set on a 9ct white gold band – this style is a classic.

Emerald cluster engagement ring, £699, Fraser Hart

MORE: 12 best ruby engagement rings

READ: Most expensive royal engagement rings revealed in order of price

Channel Art Deco elegance with this incredible ring from Etsy. The enchanting emerald is offset by a starburst of baguette clear gems.

Vintage emerald engagement ring, £355.66, Etsy

You can always rely on H. Samuel for quality jewellery, and this gold ring with pear-shaped gem is the perfect balance between classic and contemporary.

9ct pear engagement ring, £699, H. Samuel

RELATED: Celebrity coloured engagement rings: Elizabeth Hurley, Katy Perry and more

Emerald in colour and emerald in cut, this eye-catching jewel could rival that of an A-lister.

Belvedere emerald engagement ring, £3,250, Mappin & Webb

READ: Why Kate Middleton wasn’t supposed to have Princess Diana’s engagement ring

Not your typical engagement ring, but this understated design is all about style and elegance.

18ct bar set engagement ring, £1,364, C W Sellors

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.