Kourtney Kardashian's fans spot mistake in sultry new wedding photos The star showed off her rings

Kourtney Kardashian shared new photos from her intimate legal wedding ceremony in Santa Barbara, but her followers were quick to point out a mistake.

The Kardashians star, 43, reminisced about her big day by sharing a series of sultry snaps with her new husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. One of them showed the newlyweds entwining their fingers while showing off their sparkly new rings, which People reported are from Lorraine Schwartz.

"Two weeks ago today, when we drove to the courthouse to sign our marriage license before our wedding ceremony in Italy," she wrote in the caption. Travis rocked a diamond-studded band thought to be worth $17,500, while Kourtney's $1million oval diamond engagement ring was nestled next to her matching wedding band – but fans weren't convinced she had them on correctly.

"Kourt, you need to switch your rings around. They’re backwards," said one, and another agreed: "I was just going to say that. The wedding band has to be closest to the heart. That’s what I have always been told."

The TV star showed off her diamond wedding and engagement rings

Meanwhile, a third added: "It’s technically supposed to be the couple’s preference. I was looking it up because I didn’t understand why you have to take off your engagement ring to get married."

Neil Dutta, Managing Director of Angelic Diamonds, said of the couple's rings: "Kourtney now wears two rings; her original engagement ring which is a 12-carat elongated oval diamond set on a platinum band worth £800,000, and a new wedding ring which is a 3mm claw set platinum eternity band worth 1.40 carats, valued at £10,000.

Kourtney and Travis at their Italian wedding

"Travis' wedding band matches his new wife Kourtney’s, however his is slightly bigger with 2 carats set in a 4mm platinum eternity band, worth £14,000."

In the recent snaps, which showed the pair posing on the bonnet and the front seat of a convertible car after their ceremony, Kourtney was wearing her Dolce & Gabbana lace bustier dress which she customised to include a gold and red heart motif on her bodice. She accessorised with sheer gloves, a matching veil which was fastened to her elegant updo, and burgundy velvet shoes.

She went on to wear a gothic black mini and a corset bridal dress for her wedding celebrations with friends and family in Portofino, Italy.

