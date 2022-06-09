Mark Wright reveals surprising rule in long-distance marriage with Michelle

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan both have very successful careers that see them travel across the world, so how do they cope with a long-distance relationship?

RELATED: Pixie Lott reveals secret wedding dress detail no one saw as she shares stunning new photos

During an appearance on Loose Women, the former TOWIE star was quizzed by Ruth Langsford about his marriage, and he opened up about the rule he now follows thanks to Piers Morgan. Mark explained that he found it "hard" when he went up to six weeks without seeing his wife when he first moved to America for TV show Extra, and that was putting pressure on them to make the most of their time together.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mark Wright discusses rule in long-distance marriage with Michelle Keegan

"It's a positive that it's hard because that means you miss your partner. If you didn't miss them then that's a problem!" he said.

"Piers said to me, 'I had this with my wife when I first moved to LA, and we made a rule – a three-week rule. The minute it goes over that, it starts to become more difficult and then the pressure is on to see each other.'

READ: 'I was Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's wedding guest – and it was as spectacular as it looked'

RELATED: Mark Wright's little sister Natalya stuns in family wedding picture

"If you keep it within three weeks, then it will never get to that point of, it's been so long, there's so much pressure on us," Mark added.

Michelle is currently working in Australia

Mark lived and worked in America for two years before he chose to return to the UK. Speaking to The Sun, he said: "I'm no longer living in LA. I was there for nearly two years and had the most amazing time."

He continued: "It just feels like the right time to come back to the UK and live here with my wife and family. I'll always be grateful to the show Extra for the amazing opportunity they gave me. I loved my time at Extra and I love my bosses, who I've left on great terms with, so I look forward to working with them more in the future."

The couple on their wedding day in 2015

On the latest Loose Women instalment, Frankie Bridge pointed out that it's not always easy to stick to the three-week rule when you're so far apart, such as Mark and Michelle's current situation. With the actress staying in Australia at the moment as she promotes her new swimwear brand Orfila Bee, Mark said he's making time to fly out and visit his wife.

The couple have been in a relationship since 2012 and they got married at St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmonds in May 2015. It was a show-stopping event, complete with 12ft trees in the church followed by a huge marquee within the picturesque grounds of Hengrave Hall in Suffolk.

Brassic star Michelle wore a breathtaking Galia Lahav gown featuring a dramatic low back and gorgeous fishtail train. The French lace and Swarovski crystals gave the dress a glamourous edge, while the delicate veil by Peter Langner was a traditional touch.

Speaking to HELLO! about when his bride walked down the aisle, Mark revealed: "I didn't know if I'd be able to keep looking at her. But then I thought, 'You know what? I'm not going to miss this."

SHOP: 24 amazing websites to buy wedding dresses online: ASOS, Net-A-Porter, Revolve, eBay and more

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.