Mark Wright's little sister Natalya stuns in family wedding picture

Months after celebrating Jessica Wright's Majorca nuptials, the Wright family attended another family wedding – and Natalya looked incredible.

MORE: 'I was Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's wedding guest – and it was as spectacular as it looked'

Mark Wright's little sister, 21, was pictured wearing a strapless beige gown with a corset bodice and high-low tulle ruffled skirt that highlighted her tanned legs. Model Natalya wore her brunette hair in long loose waves as she posed for a photo alongside Mark, who rocked green tailored trousers and a white shirt, and her mother Carol, dressed in a pink floral floor-length frock.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan reacts sister-in-law Jess Wright's special wedding news

"You can’t beat family vacations, wonderful wedding @sophiekane01 @georgiewright__ was a special day. Xxxx," Carol wrote next to the Instagram snap. The bride also looked stunning in a white satin figure-hugging wedding dress against the backdrop of a towering hotel.

Carol's followers were quick to compliment the entire family on their wedding guest outfits. "Love all your outfits but Natalya's is just unreal so pretty xx," wrote one, while another added: "Gorgeous bunch! X."

SEE: Jess Wright's show-stopping Spanish wedding with husband William – best photos

READ: Jessica Wright surprises fans with romantic engagement photo with husband William

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carol Wright (@carolwright1)

Natalya posed for photos with her family in a stunning corset gown

Natalya's cousin and TOWIE star Georgie revealed his bride had an outfit change since another photo of the newlyweds showed Sophie rocking a sparkly strapless fishtail gown with a long statement train.

The couple got engaged back in November 2020 in Dubai. At the time, Georgie announced the exciting news with a snap on Instagram which showed him on one knee in front of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, writing: "01/11/2020 The day she said yes."

Their wedding came shortly after Jess tied the knot with William Lee-Kemp in the Basílica de Sant Francesc in Palma on 9 September, before hosting their evening reception at Spanish castle, Castillo de Bendinat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Wright (@jesswright77)

Jessica married William in Majorca

Jess wore three wedding dresses for the occasion, including a Milla Nova tulle gown, followed by a Vivienne Westwood dress with a large bow at the back, and finally, a third frock by Australian design house Pallas Couture.

Meanwhile, her 12 bridesmaids – which included her sister-in-law Michelle Keegan and sister Natalya – rocked off-the-shoulder champagne-coloured gowns from the Tripletta Bridal Couture collection teamed with Pandora jewellery.

"I didn't want to leave anyone out," Jess exclusively told HELLO!. "To have my sister, cousins, sisters-in-law and best friends by my side only made the day more special."

MORE: Michelle Keegan's unseen wedding snap shows the back of her dress - wow

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.