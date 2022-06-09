Pixie Lott reveals secret wedding dress detail no one saw as she shares stunning new photos The singer and Oliver married on Monday

Pixie Lott is still on cloud nine, having married her fiancé Oliver Cheshire after 12 years together at Ely Cathedral on Monday.

Although the bride and groom were pictured on their big day, the singer has now broken her social media silence and shared new pictures of her and Oliver's beautiful wedding.

"I don't think I will ever get over this day. I love you @oliver_cheshire xx I am lost for words and thank @danielroseberry, Delphine and everybody at @schiaparelli with my whole heart for my absolute dream dress! Thank you @britishvogue for sharing our wonderful news and the beautiful words," Pixie captioned a post featuring ten stunning images from her big day.

On her Stories, however, she shared a few personal snaps, including a look at the secret message she had embroidered onto her dress.

Pixie Lott had a four-leaf clover embroidered on the inside of her dress

Alongside the signature of the designer, Schiaparelli, Pixie had the date "6.6.2022" as well as a black four-leaf clover embroidered on the inside of her dress.

According to tradition, the four-leaf clover is said to stand for faith, hope, love, and luck.

In her posts, the gorgeous bride also shared a look at her second wedding dress, which she wore following the ceremony.

For the bouquet throwing, Pixie let her updo down and changed into a white figure-hugging dress featuring buttons across the front and spaghetti straps. Pixie also added a gorgeous hair band to complete her look.

Pixie shared new pictures of her and Oliver's big day

Speaking about her big wedding dress to Vogue, Pixie said: "I love Schiaparelli and I think Daniel's amazing. I wouldn't have wanted anyone else doing my wedding dress – it feels like a dream come true."

Of the design process, she added: "Daniel was asking me about my favourite movie, scent, flowers, fruits... then he made sketches based on our conversation that were shipped over to me in this beautiful box. It was amazing seeing them in the flesh."

Speaking of a four-leaf clover that had been tucked into the box as a good luck charm, she added: "It was so lovely, all those little personal touches."