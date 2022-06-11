Laura Whitmore rocks lace bridal suit in very rare wedding photos with Iain Stirling The Love Island host tied the knot in secret in 2020

Laura Whitmore may be helping a group of singles find romance on Love Island, but the presenter has been married to her own Prince Charming, voiceover star Iain Stirling, since 2020.

The couple – who welcomed daughter Stevie Ré in March 2021 – have kept their secret wedding day under wraps. Not only did they wait months before announcing the news on 1 January 2021, but they have also shared very few wedding photos.

Back in April 2021, Laura released a series of behind-the-scenes photographs showing off her gorgeous lace wedding suit. The up-close shots show the design process and fittings, as well as snaps of Laura getting ready on her big day, having her make-up applied while rocking a pearl headband and all-white outfit.

Fellow celebrities and fans were quick to share their love for the star's images and Myleene Klass left three fire emojis while Daisy Lowe wrote: "Such a cool look for such a beautiful bride x."

The Love Island host released images from her private wedding day

The couple also had their dog Mick in attendance, and one cheeky fan even asked: "What did Mick wear?," to which Laura swiftly replied: "Birthday suit."

Alongside the pictures, the Celebrity Juice presenter's explained that she designed the look with her pal @joshuakanebespoke, going on to say: " I wanted something I was comfortable in, could dance around in but also felt incredible! It was perfect."

Laura announced they had tied the knot in secret in January 2021

Breaking down the rest of her bridal ensemble, Laura added: "The shoes custom made @jimmychoo headband @simonerocha_. Bag was something borrowed (@ysl from @hurr)."

She also shared an keepsake illustration of her in her bridal suit, writing: "Wow! Just received this illustration. Thanks @gillianbell_illustration for capturing this special look so well. How lovely."

Suits have become a cool bridal statement among the A-list, with the likes of Millie Mackintosh and Emily Ratajkowski rocking them for their nuptials.

Laura and Iain welcomed their first child in 2021

When Laura broke the news of her surprise wedding, she said: "A year ago Iain asked me to marry him and we had the most magical, perfect ceremony. We loved having it to ourselves. We had been planning the perfect celebration and I will forever be so thankful that’s what we got.

"We have never spoken publicly about our engagement or wedding. Back at the time we never felt the need to say anything as it's all such a personal experience. We also were too busy enjoying it!"

