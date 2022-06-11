Congratulations are in order for Kate Lawler and Martin Boj as the pair tied the knot on Saturday in a dreamy ceremony held in Shoreditch.

The happy couple were snapped as they exited the church where friends and family swiftly covered them in confetti before they departed for their honeymoon in a Rolls Royce. Both the bride and groom wore white for the ceremony with Kate looking dreamy in a white strapless chiffon dress, with a veil that formed a beautiful train behind her, she also carried a white bouquet.

Her beautiful bridal look was completed with a dazzling diamond tiara.

Kate was a stunning bride

Meanwhile, husband Mark rocked a white tuxedo top as well as a pair of black trousers as he and Kate exited the church hand in hand.

Mark looked so dapper for the ceremony

Friends and family assembled for the day, and they even brought their pet dogs with them, with Kate previously saying that her pooch Shirley was going to be an "honorary flower girl".

The pair were joined by their nearest and dearest for the day

There was also room for the pair's daughter, Noa, one, who they welcomed last February. In group shots, the little girl could be seen being held by a family member, before she found her way into her dad's arms for the wedding photographs to be taken.

Noa played a part in the celebrations

The pair looked so in love in all of the photos, with one featuring Kate triumphantly throwing her arm up with glee, while more intimate ones saw them sharing a kiss with one another in the back of the car.

Kate looked so happy on her big day

The wedding has been a long time coming for the pair, as they have had to delay their big day twice due to coronavirus restrictions. The pair originally intended to marry in 2020.

The pair shared a kiss as they left

Kate and her husband have been engaged since 2018, with Martin popping the question to the Big Brother champion while they were enjoying a romantic trip in Bruges.

The couple had to postpone their wedding twice

The pair first met in 2013 at the Kerrang Awards, with Kate admitting that she was "happily single" at the time that Martin approached her.

Kate and Martin opted for a non-religious ceremony

Speaking to HELLO! ahead of the birth of their first child, Kate said: "I have never felt more ready. For a lot of my life I did feel pressurised and I wasn't ready. You have to do what's right for you. I think I am going to be a much happier person knowing that I did this when I wanted to."

The pair will no doubt be heading off on their honeymoon

The star had previously admitted to feeling nervous about starting a family, with Martin being more keen, but they decided to try after the postponement of their first wedding.

