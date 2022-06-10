Paris Hilton wows in unconventional cut-out wedding guest dress for Britney Spears' nuptials

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Paris Hilton knows how to dress to impress, so it should come as no surprise to her fans that she pulled out all the stops for her long-term friend Britney Spears' wedding with Sam Asghari.

The 41-year-old TV star, who had her own wedding back in November 2021, joined the likes of Drew Barrymore and Donatella Versace, who designed the bride's wedding dress, for the nuptials. Paris was pictured climbing into a car at the couple's $7.4million pad in Thousand Oaks, California wearing a floor-length gown in an unconventional black colour.

Wedding guests traditionally avoid wearing black due to its associations with mourning, but the versatile hue is becoming increasingly popular. Paris looked glamorous in the daring gown which featured a cut-out neckline, a thigh-high split and long sheer sleeves covered with sparkly embellishments. She teamed it with matching black and gold heels and a sleek straight hairstyle. Posing for photos on Instagram, she wrote: "Fairytales do exist."

Meanwhile, her husband Carter Reum wore a coordinating black ensemble.

Love Paris' wedding guest outfit? We've tracked down similar versions online – including one chic gown from Tom Ford.

Paris showed off her sparkling wedding guest outfit

Britney, 40, is yet to share any official pictures of her wedding dress, but Donatella commented on her gown as she was spotted entering Britney's home. The designer barely gave out any information regarding the dress, simply telling an Access Hollywood reporter that creating her gown had been "a lot of fun, a lot of emotion."

She then added: "I wish them the best, they're amazing together, I'm so happy for them."

Paris is not only a stylish wedding guest, but she was also a gorgeous bride when she married Carter in a total of seven wedding dresses at her late grandfather Barron's Bel-Air estate last year. She wore the most incredible Grace Kelly-inspired Oscar de la Renta gown for her ceremony, before changing into another dress from the designer with an all-over star motif done in Swarovski crystals.

Her other dresses over the weekend included a sparkling tulle Gahlia Lahav gown, a bejewelled Pamela Rowland frock, a short Oscar de la Renta dress, a hot pink Alice + Olivia sequin and mesh dress, and a dramatic Marchesa gown with exaggerated train.

