Laura Whitmore launches her own beautiful bouquet and hints about wedding plans Love Island presenter Laura is engaged to Iain Stirling

Laura Whitmore has launched her own personalised ‘Laura’ bouquet with Moonpig - and we think she's dropped a subtle hint about her potential wedding decor inspiration for her upcoming nuptials to Iain Stirling.

Laura and Iain have been in a couple since 2016, moved in together in 2018 and got engaged in early 2020.

WATCH: Laura unveils her beautiful 'Laura' bouquet

It is widely reported that Iain organised a romantic proposal in South Africa, which is where the couple were both filming for the winter series of Love Island.

Comedian and voiceover artist Iain presented Laura with a yellow-coloured diamond ring when he asked for her hand in marriage. In the video, shot at Laura and Ian’s North London home, Laura can be seen wearing the beautiful ring.

Laura's engagment ring is a yellow-coloured diamond

While admiring the beauty of her own ‘Laura’ bouquet, she reveals her favourite colour. She said: "Yellow’s my favourite colour. I love yellow roses". Perhaps this hints that yellow roses will play a part in her future wedding to Iain.

In the video, Laura is joined by Roxanne from Moonpig, who talks her through the best steps to unpack and arrange the bouquet. During the tutorial, Laura refers to her fiancé Iain: "My other half is really good at doing the garden". And Laura proves she is rather green fingered herself, perfectly arranging the stunning flowers in a vase.

Laura and Iain got engaged in early 2020

The bouquet is vibrant, just like Laura and includes yellow gerberas, yellow roses and other dainty flowers such as tanacetum.

Speaking candidly in the video, Laura said: "I think there’s nothing nicer than getting a bunch of flowers". If that’s not a hint for fiancé Iain to come home with a spray in hand, we don’t know what is… "