Pixie Lott's Swarovski-studded wedding dress took 650 hours to make – surprising story

One look at Pixie Lott's embellished wedding dress and it's clear that a lot of work went into the design and creation.

The All About Tonight hitmaker wed her partner, model Oliver Cheshire, on 6 June at Ely Cathedral, after getting engaged at St Paul's Cathedral in 2016. The bride looked gorgeous in a gown designed by Schiaparelli's creative director Daniel Roseberry. Pixie's dream ivory silk crepe and double satin gown featured a bustier embellished with 20,000 nude seed beads and a 4.5-metre train scattered with Swarovski seed beads – so we're not surprised it took 650 hours of work to create, according to Vogue.

During a chat with the publication, the singer opened up about the surprising process of thinking up the gown, which focused on her interests rather than her preferred silhouette.

Pixie explained she started working with Daniel via Zoom during lockdown, adding: "Daniel was asking me about my favourite movie, scent, flowers, fruits… then he made sketches based on our conversation that were shipped over to me in this beautiful box. It was amazing seeing them in the flesh."

The singer wore a gown designed by Schiaparelli's Daniel Roseberry

After settling on her favourite sketch, the bride said she kept her choice of dress "a complete secret" from everyone apart from her mother, who accompanied Pixie to Paris for an emotional fitting following the pandemic. She said: "The first time I put it on I cried my eyes out, and so did my mum!"

Following her big day, Pixie shared a few personal snaps on her Instagram Stories, including a look at the secret message she had embroidered inside her dress.

Pixie shared a look at the secret message embroidered inside her bridal dress

Alongside the signature of the designer, Schiaparelli, Pixie had the date "6.6.2022" as well as a black four-leaf clover hidden in the material. According to tradition, the four-leaf clover is said to stand for faith, hope, love, and luck.

Pixie also shared a look at her second wedding dress, which she wore following the ceremony.

For the bouquet throwing, Pixie swapped her show-stopping gown for a white figure-hugging dress featuring buttons across the front and spaghetti straps. She also took her curled blonde hair out of its elegant up to and added a gorgeous hair band to complete her look.

