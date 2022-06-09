Inside Britney Spears' exclusive wedding with Sam Asghari - all the details Everything we know about the couple's nuptials

Britney Spears is reportedly preparing to walk down the aisle very soon after getting engaged to her fiancé Sam Asghari in September 2021.

The Baby One More Time hitmaker, 40, has remained tight-lipped about her wedding plans, but we've rounded up everything you need to know about her date, location, wedding dress and guest list — which is set to leave out several family members.

How did Sam Asghari propose to Britney Spears?

Following the end of Britney's conservatorship, she excitedly revealed that Sam had popped the question at their home by showing off her sparkling engagement ring in an Instagram reel. The clip saw the star kissing her new fiance on the cheek a few times, and at one point he asked her, "Do you like it?" and she responded with, "I love it!"

"I can't [expletive] believe it!!!!!!" she captioned the video, with several ring emojis and a heart one.

The coupe got engaged in September 2021

According to Ajay Anand, CEO of RareCarat.com, Britney's engagement ring is a modest 3.5 carat round cut solitaire diamond and is worth around $70k.

Forever Diamonds New York explained that Sam worked with Founder Roman Malayev to design the special ring, which has a stunning hidden message engraved on the inside of the band for his wife-to-be. It stated: "This floating solitaire setting is further enhanced by pavé detailing on the bridge, flush set diamond detailing on the prongs and basket, and a secret diamond beneath the bridge."

When is Britney Spears getting married?

Actor Sam, 28, revealed their wedding date had been set in a tribute to his fiancee in May 2022.

"Our lives have been a real-life fairy tale, Happy Mother’s Day to my soon-to-be queen," he wrote on Instagram after Britney announced she was pregnant back in April. "Also the big day has been set! But nobody will know until the day after," he added.

According to TMZ, the couple will be saying 'I do' on Thursday 9 June in front of around 100 guests, including her brother, Bryan. However, her father Jamie, mother Lynne, and sister, Jamie Lynn, are not expected to be in attendance. It is not known whether her children Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, will make an appearance.

Where is Britney Spears getting married?

Britney's parents are not expected to attend

The couple – who met in 2016 – haven't revealed their wedding location but it's possible that they'll keep the ceremony intimate and host it at their home, as they did with their engagement. Regardless, it's unlikely that they'll disclose details until after they have tied the knot.

Britney previously married her childhood friend Jason Alexander in January 2004 in a limo in Vegas, but they got the marriage annulled 55 hours later. She then wed Kevin Federline later that year at their Studio City home before splitting in 2007.

Who has designed Britney Spears' wedding dress?

The star shared a look at her veil

After posing for photos in a pink tulle ballgown, Britney sparked bridal dress rumours, prompting her to reveal the mastermind behind her wedding outfit.

"No … this is not my wedding dress bahahah!!!! Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak …. Have a good night folks!!!!" she wrote.

She went on to share a peek of her wedding veil with her cat lying on top of layers of tulle, writing: "Introducing Wendy!!! And yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress!!!"

Britney was sporting a jewelled manicure recently

And she may have given fans a look at her bridal manicure in a new video on her Instagram Stories. As she sipped champagne, Britney was spotted with jewel-embellished nails that highlighted the sparkly ring on her left hand.

We have no doubt Britney's fans are eager to catch their first glimpse of her big day.

