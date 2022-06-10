Britney Spears' wedding dress designer Donatella Versace opens up about creating her dress The singer and Sam Asghari married on Thursday

Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari married in Los Angeles in her home on Thursday in front of 60 friends, and the singer reportedly wore a Versace wedding dress.

While the singer is yet to confirm the news and share the first official pictures herself, Donatella Versace was spotted entering Britney's home for the ceremony and was asked about creating the dress.

Donatella chose to barely give out any information regarding the dress, simply telling an Access Hollywood reporter that creating her gown had been "a lot of fun, a lot of emotion."

She then added: "I wish them the best, they're amazing together, I'm so happy for them."

Britney and Sam married surrounded by close family and friends

The Italian designer wasn't the only star pictured arriving at the pop star's Thousand Oaks home, her good friend Paris Hilton and her mother Kathy, and Drew Barrymore, who told reporters she was "excited" for the couple's big day.

"All for her," she said when complimented on her gorgeous brown dress.

While the ceremony would have no doubt been perfect, Britney's day was nearly ruined when her ex-husband Jason Alexander, showed up trying to crash the event.

According to TMZ Jason had gone live on social media as he approached the event, telling waiting security that he had been invited and that Britney was "his first and only wife," before there was a "kind of physical struggle".

Italian designer Donatella Versace created her wedding dress

He made it into the house where he continued to live stream himself walking around the home, and revealing their wedding decorations.

He was later restrained by Ventura County Sheriff's Department who responded to a trespassing call.

In the video, he said: "So, here's the inside scoop, guys, of the [expletive] wedding. Jason Alexander, what's up. My name's Jason Alexander. Britney invited me here.

"Britney Spears invited me here. She's my first wife, my only wife. I'm her first husband. I'm here to crash the wedding."

Fans were quick to try to get in touch with Britney's people to alert them to the intrusion, and her assistant took to social media to thank them.

"I've done everything I can while being out of the country to keep everyone safe," Vicky wrote on her Instagram Story. "Thank you to all the absolutely amazing and incredible fans for alerting me of so much. You are blessings. Thank you. Everyone is safe."