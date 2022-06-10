Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander breaks into home during wedding Jason had gone live on social media as he approached the event,

Police were called to Britney Spears' wedding venue on 9 June after her ex-husband Jason Alexander, showed up trying to crash the event.

According to TMZ Jason had gone live on social media as he approached the event, telling waiting security that he had been invited and that Britney was "his first and only wife," before there was a "kind of physical struggle".

He made it into the house where he continued to livestream himself walking around the home, and revealing their wedding decorations.

He was later restrained by Ventura County Sheriff's Department who responded for a trespassing call, and are reportedly still on the scene.

In the video, he said: "So, here's the inside scoop, guys, of the [expletive] wedding. Jason Alexander, what's up. My name's Jason Alexander. Britney invited me here.

"Britney Spears invited me here. She's my first wife, my only wife. I'm her first husband. I'm here to crash the wedding."

Jason pictured in 2005

Fans were quick to try to get in touch with Britney's people to alert them to the intrusion, and her assitant took to social media to thank them.

"I've done everything I can while being out of the country to keep everyone safe," Vicky wrote on her Instagram Story. "Thank you to all the absolutely amazing and incredible fans for alerting me of so much. You are blessings. Thank you. Everyone is safe."

Jason was arrested on an outstanding warrant. In January he pleaded guilty to violating an order of protection and aggravated stalking against an unidentified woman.

Vicky thanked fans for alerting them

Britney was previously married to childhood friend Jason for 55 hours in January 2004, before she tied the knot with Kevin Federline later that year. They split in 2007.

The mom-of-two is expected to get married to fiance Sam Asghari in Los Angeles in her home on 9 June in front of 60 friends, according to People magazine.

However her two sons will not be at her wedding.

Britney's two sons will not be there

The boys' father Kevin shared the news via his attorney, who said that 26-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James "will not be in attendance".

Speaking to TMZ, they added: "Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward."

It is thought her brother Bryan has been invited, however, her father Jamie, mother Lynne, and sister, Jamie Lynn, are not expected to be in attendance.

Sam and Britney had been dating since 2016

Britney, 40, and Sam, 28, got engaged in September 2021 with the pair announcing the exciting news with a video on Instagram.

"I can't [expletive] believe it!!!!!!" she captioned the clip as she showed off her rock for the first time.

Britney had dropped several hints about her wedding over the past few months.

She revealed that Versace was the mastermind behind her wedding outfit and several months ago shared a snap of her wedding veil with her pet cat Wendy lying on top of layers of tulle.

