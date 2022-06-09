Britney Spears is so glamorous in thigh-split bridal gown for Sam Asghari wedding First photos reveal the bride's striking outfit

Congratulations to newlyweds Britney Spears and Sam Asghari! The pop star and her long-term boyfriend had an intimate wedding on 9 June at their home in Thousand Oaks, California, and Britney turned heads in her striking bridal outfit.

RELATED: Inside Britney Spears' exclusive wedding with Sam Asghari - all the details

The couple – who have been dating since 2016 – tied the knot in front of their closest family and friends, including stars such as Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton. According toVogue, the bride opted for a bold wedding dress from Donatella Versace which featured off-the-shoulder straps and a thigh-high leg split, which she teamed with a simple white veil with satin edging.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's marriage dilemma

Beauty-wise, Britney wore her long blonde hair in glamorous loose curls and sported glowing skin and long lashes, courtesy of Charlotte and Sofia Tilbury. Meanwhile, Sam looked dapper in a smart Versace tux in their first official wedding photos.

The couple exchanged vows at their Thousand Oaks home. All photos: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

The pair both accessorised with Stephanie Gottlieb platinum wedding bands, while Britney's diamond drop earrings, heart-shaped diamond tennis necklace and oval diamond tennis bracelet were also from the same designer - making up a total of 62 carats for the bride!

MORE: Paris Jackson steals the show in stunning white bridesmaid gown

READ: Kourtney Kardashian's moody wedding photos with Travis Barker are on-trend in 2022 – here's how to recreate them

Britney also had a further three Versace outfits, according to Vogue. After the ceremony, Britney changed into a black mini dress, followed by a two-toned outfit, and a red mini dress.

Britney looked striking in a Versace wedding dress

Britney, 40, and Sam, 28, got engaged in September 2021 with the pair announcing the exciting news with a video on Instagram. "I can't [expletive] believe it!!!!!!" she captioned the clip as she showed off her rock for the first time.

The newlyweds chose Stephanie Gottlieb wedding bands

Designed by Forever Diamonds New York's Founder Roman Malayev, Jeremy gave the singer a solitaire diamond with a pave band, complete with a sweet engraved message.

Britney even had her own horse and carriage

Britney had dropped several hints about her wedding over the past few months, which no doubt helped build up the suspense for her followers who were eager to catch their first glimpse of her big day. She revealed that Versace was the mastermind behind her wedding outfit and shared a snap of her wedding veil with her pet cat Wendy lying on top of layers of tulle.

The bride later changed into a black mini dress

This marks Britney's third wedding, as she was previously married to her childhood friend Jason Alexander for 55 hours in January 2004, and he even tried to crash her wedding with Sam! She tied the knot with Kevin Federline later that year, but the former couple split in 2007.

RELATED: Crown Princess Mette-Marit's sparkling wedding present from her royal in-laws revealed

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.