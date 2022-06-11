Britney Spears’ four Versace wedding outfits are truly mesmerising – look The singer looked unreal for the special occasion

Britney Spears married her long-term boyfriend Sam Asghari in an intimate California wedding on June 9. In true Britney style, the bride dazzled fans with her array of breathtaking outfits for the momentous event, all four of which hailed from the luxury Italian label Versace.

Britney, 40, developed a close bond with designer Donatella Versace over the years and the designer has dressed the singer for multiple red carpet dos and music videos on multiple occasions. Together, the duo epitomized noughties style and we are so glad they decided to team up again for Britney’s long-awaited wedding ceremony. Let’s take a look at Britney’s incredible wedding outfits…

Versace bridal gown

Britney wore a beautiful custom wedding gown. Photo: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Britney’s Atelier Versace bridal gown was a true showstopper. The custom number featured off-the-shoulder straps, a silky fit and a thigh-high leg split. The star teamed the beautiful dress with a simple white veil with satin edging and accessorised with a white choker necklace and short fingerless tulle gloves – infusing her classic wedding look with a handful of youthful eccentricity.

Husband Sam, 28, also sported Versace and looked dapper in a suave tuxedo in their first official wedding photos. The tux featured a double-breast fit, sharp lapels and sumptuous silk satin details.

Versace black mini dress

The bridge changed into a classic LBD. Photo: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

The star changed into an LBD to dance the night away in for the reception following the official wedding ceremony. Boasting long sleeves, a sharp tuxedo silhouette, signature gold Versace button detailing and an ultra-mini fit, the number made for the ultimate pop princess look.

Versace red mini dress

Britney embraced Madonna in a fiery red mini dress. Photo: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Another outfit change ensued when Britney slipped on this striking red mini dress to end the night in. The slinky number showcased a deep V-neck cut, a rich crimson hue, a bodycon fit and some fun seventies fringing protruding from the sleeves.

The singer was snapped in the outfit as she embraced close friend Madonna for a photo. Other A-lister guests at the event included Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez.

Versace tonal mini dress

The star also donned a two-tone number. Photo: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Britney’s fourth and final dress was a two-tone mini dress also crafted by the prestigious Italian fashion house. The bride opted for a simple beauty blend for the big day, which was created with the help of Charlotte and Sofia Tilbury.

Britney has been dating her beau-turned-husband since 2016. The pair announced their engagement on social media, in a post captioned: "I can't [expletive] believe it!!!!!!" Congrats to the happy couple!

