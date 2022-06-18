Perrie Edwards engaged to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – see dazzling ring The Little Mix star and footballer have been dating since 2016

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards is engaged to her boyfriend, Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – congratulations to the happy couple!

The Sweet Melody singer announced the exciting news on social media by posting a stunning photo of her partner proposing to her on the beach. The singer also shared a photo of the dazzling engagement ring, which featured a large diamond in the centre. She wrote in the caption: "Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES!."

Fans rushed to congratulate Perrie and Alex, with comments including: "Awwww congratulations," and: "CONGRATS MY GORGEOUS GIRL IM BEAAAAAMING FOR YOU!"

The couple first sparked relationship rumours in November 2016 when Alex was spotted at The X Factor studios and Perrie was seen at an Arsenal game. The blonde beauty went public with their romance in February 2017 by sharing a loved-up snap of the pair kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower, which she simply captioned: "Him."

Look at that diamond!

They are now doting parents to a baby boy called Axel who was born in August 2021, three months after Perrie's surprise pregnancy announcement. The family of three live in Surrey in a chic home they share with Perrie's cousin and friend, Ellie Hemmings.

Alex proposed with a stunning sunset behind them

They may have only just announced their engagement, but Perrie has hinted that she was ready for marriage in the past.

The couple went public with their romance in 2017

Back in 2018, Perrie referred to Alex's mum as her 'mother in law', and the following year she joked about taking his surname after spelling it wrong. When fans pointed out that she had wrongly added an 'e' to Chamberlain, she responded: “It’ll be way easier to spell when it’s my second name and I have to write it all the time."

Meanwhile, in November 2020, Perrie praised Joe Wicks' romantic proposal to his wife Rosie in the Maldives. "I'd like it to be the traditional way," she said, and added of her beau: "I hope he's watching this and heard Joe's incredible story. Four years we've been together."

