Made in Chelsea's Maeva D'Ascanio's new engagement photos have fans saying the same thing

Maeva D'Ascanio has shared new photos of her romantic Italian engagement to her Made in Chelsea co-star James Taylor.

The 27-year-old surprised his girlfriend of three years when he got down on one knee at the Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy, presenting his bride-to-be with a 2.5-carat pear-shaped diamond engagement ring. Although Maeva first showed off her ring exclusively to HELLO! in May, the pregnant TV star has now shared personal photos of their getaway, including close-ups of her rock designed by James.

"Most beautiful day of my life," she captioned a series of snaps, tagging Portofino. In the first photo, she held up her left hand as she admired the ring against the backdrop of stunning sea views from the balcony of their hotel room.

It wasn't long before the couple's fans shared their thoughts in the comments section, with many gushing about her ring. "A massive congratulations, absolutely stunning ring!!!" wrote one, and another remarked: "Wow that ring is stunning. It’s similar to my shape diamond. He picked well xx."

A third added: "What a corker of a ring," while a fourth commented: "Beautiful ring for a beautiful woman, congratulations to you both on your engagement and baby news."

Another picture showed Maeva sitting on James' lap as he kissed her cheek with the fountain behind them moments after she said 'Yes!' The special moment likely came as a shock to Maeva since he had turned down her proposal on Made in Chelsea just weeks earlier.

An exclusive HELLO! video revealed the moment James popped the question as Maeva made a wish whilst throwing a coin into the Trevi fountain with her eyes closed.

"Are you kidding me?" she could be heard asking James after opening her eyes.

"I did my wish which was, 'I really hope James is going to propose to me soon,'" she recalled. "And then I opened my eyes and he was there on one knee. I was thinking 'Wow, this is it! Is this real?' It was everything I had ever wanted."

"It feels like I have everything I have ever wanted – it's that secure feeling that this is my woman, forever," James said. "I feel protected - being engaged to the man of my dreams is amazing. It's a different love, it's stronger, it's deeper. I feel safe," Maeva added.

