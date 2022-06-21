Charles Spencer's wife Karen's sentimental engagement ring belonged to Princess Diana's relatives The Earl proposed after less than a year of dating

Charles, 9th Earl Spencer proposed to his third wife Karen Gordon in February 2011 and presented her with a very sentimental ring.

MORE: Charles Spencer's wife Karen's real feelings about 'damaged' Earl's former marriages

Princess Diana's brother, 58, opted for a trilogy engagement ring with three round diamonds on a silver band, which was actually a family heirloom. It was once given to Charles' great grandmother, Countess Margaret Spencer, on her wedding day to 6th Earl Spencer, Liberal politician Charles – and Karen admitted the late couple had several special connections to herself and her now-husband.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Incredible royal engagement rings that will go down in history

On the tenth anniversary of their engagement in 2021, Karen shared a photo of herself dressed in a crisp white shirt while Charles, who rocked a blue shirt, wrapped his arms around his new fiancee.

"A very happy day today. February 5th 10 years ago Charles and I got engaged. This is the photo we released shortly after. Best decision ever. In all my digging around in the historic books we have here about the contents of the house I have learned that my ring was originally given to Charles’ great grandmother Margaret on her wedding day by her sister-in-law, Sarah Spencer.

RELATED: Countess Sophie's pearl-encrusted wedding dress was wildly different from other royals

READ: Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer's love life: Everything you need to know

Karen showed off her special engagement ring in 2021

"Charles and I have experienced a number of interesting connections with the 6th Earl and Margaret. They happened to have gotten engaged on June 18th, the day we were married," Karen wrote.

It was followed by a close-up snap of her new rock, which Charles gave to her less than a year after being set up by one of his former colleagues in Los Angeles in 2010.

Sharing their praise for the gorgeous rock, Karen's followers wrote: "Beautiful engagement ring," and: "Beautiful story, picture and ring." A third added: "Handsome couple and beautiful ring! Happy 'engagement' Anniversary!"

The couple celebrated their eleventh wedding anniversary in June 2022

The couple – who share daughter Charlotte Diana Spencer – recently celebrated their eleventh wedding anniversary. They got married at Althorp House in June 2011 four months after Charles popped the question, with the bride looking radiant in a white fitted dress while Charles was dapper in a navy pinstripe suit.

It marked Charles' third marriage and Karen's second. Charles proposed to Victoria Aitken after just six weeks of dating and they tied the knot in 1989. They welcomed four children: Lady Kitty Spencer, twins Eliza and Amelia Spencer and Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, before they split in 1997.

In 2001, Charles tied the knot with Caroline Freud and during their six-year marriage, they had two children together, Edmund and Lara.

Meanwhile, founder of Whole Child charity Karen is mum to Emma and Kate from a previous marriage with Mark Gordon from 1997 to 2003.

MORE: Crown Princess Victoria's engagement ring from personal trainer Daniel bucks family tradition

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.