Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer's love life: Everything you need to know The Princess of Wales' brother Charles Spencer has been married three times

The marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana was one written and talked about the world over, but the Princess of Wales' brother Charles Spencer has had quite a colourful love life himself. From his current wife to former flames, here's everything you need to know…

MORE: Charles Spencer didn't walk daughter Kitty down the aisle - this is why

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charles Spencer speaks out about Princess Diana's grave

Who is Charles Spencer's wife?

Charles Spencer is married to Karen Spencer (née Villeneuve) and as Charles is the 9th Earl of Spencer, it makes Karen, Countess Spencer. The couple met on a blind date after a former colleague of Charles said: "I’ve found the perfect woman for you."

Charles Spencer and his wife Karen Spencer

When did Charles Spencer get married?

Charles and Karen married in 2011, and they share a daughter together, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer, who was named after the Earl's late sister.

MORE: Princess Diana's childhood home Althorp House where she met Prince Charles - photos

READ: Charles Spencer recalls heartbreaking moment he learned of Princess Diana's death

Where do Charles Spencer and his wife Karen live?

The couple live at Althorp House, a Grade I listed property in Northamptonshire which has been in the Spencer family for 500 years. This picturesque setting is where Charles grew up with his three older sisters, including the late Diana, Princess of Wales and it is also where Charles and Karen held their wedding.

The couple live at Althorp House where Princess Diana grew up

What has Karen said about her marriage to Charles?

When The Sunday Times magazine quizzed Karen on being Charles' third wife, she had the perfect response. "I've been a first wife and a third and — trust me on this — you really want to be the third because men are so motivated at this point. They are really, really paying attention," she said.

Charles Spencer's ex-wife Victoria Aitken attended the royal wedding with her children

Who are Charles Spencer's ex-wives?

Charles married Victoria Aitken in 1989 and the marriage lasted until 1997. The couple share four children, Lady Kitty Spencer, twins Eliza and Amelia Spencer and Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp.

Charles Spencer was also married to Caroline Freud

In 2001, Charles tied the knot with Caroline Freud and during their six-year marriage, they had two children together, Edmund and Lara.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.