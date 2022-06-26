Nicole Scherzinger rocks bridal white wedding outfit with Thom Evans – fans react

Nicole Scherzinger, 43, looked ethereal in a gorgeous bridal white gown as she attended a wedding with her boyfriend Thom Evans, 37.

Former Scottish rugby union star Thom took to Instagram to share a series of sun-soaked snaps of the happy couple posing for photos outside the Church of San Miguel in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain as they waited for their friends to emerge following the ceremony.

While it is customary for wedding guests to avoid wearing white clothing in order to avoid upstaging the bride, the Buttons hitmaker ditched tradition and opted for a summery maxi dress. It featured thick straps, a fitted waist and a floaty skirt, and Nicole glammed up her outfit with gold shoes, red lipstick and matching nails.

Meanwhile, Thom looked dapper in a dark blue suit, white shirt and aqua tie.

Nicole was pictured in a bridal white wedding guest dress

"Congratulations to my best mate @fergus.gilmour & @luciadlacruz on a wonderful Wedding! A beautiful day with friends and family that I will not forget," he wrote next to a snap of himself and Nicole posing at a table, and a video of the newlyweds sharing a kiss while confetti cannons were set off outside the church.

Many of his fans were quick to raise the subject of his own wedding, with one commenting: "Ah thought it was YOU then!" while another penned: "It's your turn! Invite me!" A third remarked: "@te11 you both next?"

The couple attended a friend's wedding in Spain

The couple met on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 when Thom competed in a boy band and Nicole was on the judging panel. They made their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles in 2020.

During an interview with The Sun on Sunday , Thom opened up about his relationship with Nicole. He said: "People always say, 'When you know, you know' and I can honestly say I’d never really had that moment. But within the first couple of days with Nicole, it was just awesome and it has been awesome ever since."

Thom added: "It wasn’t even in my thought process to try it on with Nicole because it would have been unprofessional and she’s so lovely and stunning in every possible way. I was just like, 'She’s out of my league'."

