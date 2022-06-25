Nicola Peltz reveals where Brooklyn Beckham proposed to her The pair had a romantic wedding back in April

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham had the wedding of the year in Palm Beach, and the actress has now shared some unknown details about Brooklyn's proposal.

She shared a photo of a gazebo that overlooked the sea at her parent's home in Florida. Inside the wooden structure was a bench, and plenty of rocks acted as a barrier on the cliffside. In a simple caption, Nicola simply wrote: "Where @brooklynpeltzbeckham asked me to marry him," and she added a face with tears in its eyes emoji.

WATCH: Relive when Brooklyn Beckhan and Nicola Peltz got engaged

Nicola was back at the gazebo as she marked a family birthday, and she looked thrilled to be celebrating with her nearest and dearest.

In a recent interview with Tatler, the Bates Motel star revealed that two of the A-list celebrities who attended the wedding weren't originally on the guest list.

Nicola and Brooklyn's marriage was witnessed by stars like Victoria Beckham's fellow Spice Girls bandmate Mel B, family friend Gordon Ramsay, Cruz Beckham's godfather Marc Anthony and Venus and Serena Williams.

But the latter two were invited by Nicola's mother Claudia, after she bumped into the pair. Nicola explained: "She ran into Venus and Serena at a charity event and told me, 'I've invited them if they want to come.'"

Brooklyn proposed in a romantic location

Clearly, Nicola was delighted that the A-list attendees were there to witness her special day, as she said: "It's so incredible - those women are the most beautiful, successful icons ever."

Nicola and Brooklyn's wedding was reportedly a three-day affair starting with a rehearsal dinner on Friday 8 April, followed by a reception at Nelson Peltz's $103 million mansion and a post-wedding brunch with the newlyweds on Sunday.

So it comes as no surprise that the weekend-long celebrations are said to have cost around $3 million.

