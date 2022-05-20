15 biggest wedding guest pet peeves that will stop them attending your nuptials Expenses and locations were two important factors

Weddings aren't just expensive for the bride and groom – new research has shown that wedding guests in 2022 also have to shell out an average of £1,203.

This huge expense is just one of the reasons why your guests may be turning down your invitations, but can you guess their other pet peeves? While some things may be out of your control as the bride and groom, there are some tweaks you can make to ensure your big day is just as enjoyable for your friends and family as it is for you and your partner.

WATCH: The royals' most stylish wedding guest outfits

Steven Stone Jewellers surveyed 2,000 Brits to find what makes a wedding guest most likely to decline an invite, and, unsurprisingly, 27.82% said they can't afford the cost. After money, the location of the wedding was hugely important with 23.88% stating a long commute will prevent them from attending, and 16.5% saying having to stay overnight is a turn-off.

The date and the guest list were also on their minds. According to the research, 14.31% would consider turning down an invite for a weekday wedding, and 13.71% don't want to book time off work.

Factor in potential childcare, family arguments and the other guests, and there are a plethora of reasons why people might waver when it comes to saying, 'Yes.'

Local weekend weddings are likely to suit more guests

Seven Stone revealed that some factors apply more to women than men, and vice versa. On average, women are less likely to attend a wedding, with the expense bothering them twice as much. Men, however, are more concerned about long commutes and disliking other wedding guests.

Here's the full list of the top 15 reasons guests won't attend a wedding:

1. Can’t afford the overall cost - 27.82%

2. A long commute - 23.88%

3. Partner didn't get invited - 19.94%

4. Disliking one or more wedding guests - 18.32%

5. Not knowing many other wedding guests - 17.20%

6. Have to stay over for one/multiple nights - 16.50%

7. It's on a weekday - 14.31%

8. Have to book holidays off work - 13.71%

9. Children not being invited - 12.31%

10. Potential family arguments - 11.07%

11. Not having a gues to take as a plus one - 9.47%

12. Only being invited to the evening reception - 8.33%

13. Don't drink alcohol - 7.63%

14. Ceremony is too long - 6.73%

15. Recently been through a break-up - 6.08%

Many guests expect evening food and drinks

So how can you make your nuptials most suitable for your loved ones? Hosting the celebrations at your local church or venue will take care of the travel woes, and choosing a weekend will mean that more people will be able to attend, provided this works with your budget and personal preference.

On the subject of money, the research also looked at guests' expectations if they do attend – and evening food, live entertainment and at least one free drink at the reception ranked in the top five.

