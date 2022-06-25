Paul McCartney's wife Nancy Shevell's royal-inspired wedding mini dress designed by family

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Beatles star Sir Paul McCartney, 80, married his third wife Nancy Shevell, 62, in 2011, and the bride opted for a royal-inspired mini wedding dress that was designed by one family member.

After Nancy and Paul – who is currently performing at Glastonbury – said 'I do' at Marylebone Town Hall in London, they were pictured emerging from the venue as their friends and family covered them in confetti. Nancy wore an unconventional figure-skimming dress with a pleated bust, covered buttons and a pencil skirt that ended just above the knee.

Masterminded by fashion designer Stella McCartney – Paul's daughter with his ex-wife Linda – it has striking similarities to Wallis Simpson's bridal gown she wore to marry the Duke of Windsor in 1937. Although it followed the same silhouette, which Nancy's second cousin Barbara Walters reportedly confirmed was inspired by Wallis, it did not feature the royal's unconventional blue colour.

Nancy's gown is also similar to dresses we've seen the Duchess of Cambridge sport over the years.

Paul and Nancy looked incredible on their wedding day

The bride's hair was kept down in a simple blow-dried style and she completed the look with a single flower in her hair and flat satin sandals.

The couple celebrated ten years of marriage in October 2021, and Paul marked the occasion by sharing a rare photo of the two of them together.

In the snap, Paul could be seen smiling at the camera while Nancy rested her head on his shoulder. Posting the photo to Instagram, he captioned it: "10 beautiful years together. Happy Anniversary to my lovely wife – Paul."

Nancy's dress was reportedly inspired by Wallis Simpson

Paul has been married twice before. He tied the knot with his first wife Linda back in 1968. They share four children, Mary, Stella, James and Heather, Linda's daughter from a previous relationship, who Paul legally adopted. The former couple remained married until Linda's death from breast cancer at age 56 in 1998. Her ashes were spread at the McCartney farm in Sussex.

Kate Middleton is a fan of this style

In 2002, Paul married for a second time to model Heather Mills and welcomed another child, Beatrice. They separated in 2006, and just a few months later, Paul's romance with Nancy began.

