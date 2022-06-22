Nicole Scherzinger turns heads with latest unexpected bikini photos The Masked Singer judge is going for the full treatment

Nicole Scherzinger knows how to capture the attention of her fans with incredible waterside adventures and swimsuits, but her latest set might just be her most eye-catching.

And it's probably for reasons you didn't expect, given that the singer shared a series of photographs of herself covered in mud.

However, it was the kind that you'd use for skincare, more of a charcoal-activated variety, and she covered herself in it from head to toe, even on her face.

Underneath, Nicole wore a two-piece swimsuit that still managed to show off her toned physique and was joined in the photos by her friends, including boyfriend Thom Evans.

"Gettin' down and dirty," she simply captioned her post, with many reacting quickly, including one of her friends, who wrote: "You got some shmutz on your face!"

A fan commented: "The more weird you are, the more fun you are," with a second saying: "Muddy and beautiful," and many simply dropped some heart and flame emojis.

Nicole went for a mud-covered bikini look

After enjoying an eventful week in the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the singer is on vacation, enjoying the onset of summer.

She shared a glimpse into her breathtaking time away with Thom, currently in Spanish islands like Ibiza and Formentera for a waterside romp.

Nicole posted a compilation of photographs of herself in another bikini, this time a patterned blue and white ensemble, posing on a boat in front of a stunning rock formation.

"Summer is officially here…" she wrote alongside them, and her fans clearly agreed, with many even sending some sun emojis her way.

The singer is on vacation with her boyfriend and friends

"Spain looks good on you," one fan commented, with another saying: "You are so beautiful today." A third wrote: "Awww your bikini is stunning," with one also sharing: "The Spanish tan is looking good on you!"

