Nicole Kidman wows fans in wedding dress for special occasion

Nicole Kidman has shared an emotional tribute to husband Keith Urban on their sixteenth wedding anniversary.

The actress posted a stunning throwback to their special day which saw Nicole wearing a gorgeous one-shoulder wedding gown with a ruffled shoulder. Her veil fell over her shoulders as they leaned in to light a candle together.

"Sweet XVI. Remember this like it was yesterday. Forever," she captioned the post.

"Happy Anniversary love birds," commented one fan as another shared: "We love you so much. Happy anniversary."

The special anniversary comes after a celebratory week for Nicole who turned 55 on 21 June. The Australian actress was inundated with celebratory messages from fans and famous friends, including Reese Witherspoon.

But there was one birthday tribute that really stood out. Nicole's loving husband Keith was among those to take to social media to mark her big day – and he sparked quite the reaction with his sweet post.

Nicole shared this sweet throwback

Musician Keith, 54, chose to share a photo showing him tenderly kissing his wife on her forehead, with Nicole beaming with happiness with her eyes closed. "Happy birthday babygirl xxxx," he captioned the post.

The two regularly shower each other in affection, especially on social media, and to celebrate Father's Day, Nicole - who has two daughters with Keith - Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11 - shared an incredible clip showing Keith rocking it out mid-performance.

"Happy #FathersDay Keith Lionel! We love being on tour with you and watching you play guitar," she shared.

The couple share daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret

In an interview with CBS Mornings at the start of this year, Nicole spoke about her spouse and their enduring romance.

"I met him later in life and it's been the best thing that's ever happened to me," she told Gayle King about her relationship with the Grammy-winning country singer. "That man is the best thing that's ever happened to me."

