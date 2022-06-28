Rachel Riley wore bump-concealing bridal mini dress for surprise Pasha Kovalev wedding – inside The bride was pregnant with baby Maven at the time

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev have been married for three years, during which time they have welcomed their two children, Maven, born in December 2019, and Noa, born in November 2021.

The Countdown star 36, and the professional dancer, 42, met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013. They surprised fans by tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas on 28 June 2019, since they hadn't even announced their engagement. While they kept their big day largely private, Rachel and Pasha have hinted that they haven't ruled out renewing their vows.

In honour of their anniversary, see inside their unconventional wedding, which took place when the couple were expecting their first child…

1. When did Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev get married?

Rachel announced the news that she had married Pasha on 28 June 2019 with a photo of the couple in front of a carousel decorated with flowers. She wrote in the caption, "Introducing the new Mr and Mrs Kovalev… We both said yes!"

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev married in Las Vegas

The couple chose Las Vegas for their secret wedding, with Rachel later admitting that they said 'I do' in front of just two friends. They went on to enjoy a honeymoon in Spain, including trips to Barcelona and Bilbao.

2. Where did Rachel Riley get her wedding dress from?

As well as shunning tradition and marrying without family and friends present, Rachel also opted for a non-conformist wedding dress. It was a short cream and pink patterned style that flattered her then baby bump, with a V-neck and a flared skirt.

Rachel shared an unseen photo of the couple on their wedding day in October 2019

Pasha, meanwhile, opted for a blue blazer, a white shirt and cream trousers.

3. What has Rachel Riley said about her wedding?

After divorcing from her first husband Jamie Gilbert in November 2013, one year after marriage, Rachel opened up about her relationship with Pasha and told the Radio Times: "I am in love now. I don't feel I have to get married. I don’t think I need that pressure anymore. I don’t worry about getting married or whether he is taking a long time in the morning or whether he has done the dishes. That does not really bother me in the long term. I feel settled."

Rachel posted a photo of herself and Pasha after using FaceApp to appear aged

Since, she shared a photo of herself and Pasha having used FaceApp to make them appear older, and joked, "4 weeks of married life already and it's definitely taken its toll! Anyone else think that old Pash looks a bit like Jeff Stelling?!"

During a chat with HELLO! in 2021, Rachel told us they would consider renewing their vows in the future, in order to celebrate with more friends and family members.

"We only had two friends at our wedding. We were in Vegas and we just got married, so maybe one day we'll actually let people come, but I don't know. Never say never," she said.

