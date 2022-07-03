Why Lindsay Lohan’s marriage to fiancé Bader Shammas was more special than you’d think The Mean Girls star is happily in love

Congratulations are in order for Lindsay Lohan as she announced in a surprise move over the weekend that she had tied the knot with fiancé Bader Shammas.

However, they had another reason to celebrate on the day beyond just their nuptials, as it also marked a special occasion for Lindsay herself.

The day they announced their marriage, 2 July, also happens to be the actress' birthday, as she turned 36 on the same day as her wedding.

They kept the move low key by revealing that they were married in a subtle way as Lindsay shared a selfie on her social media.

"I am the luckiest woman in the world," she wrote. "You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time.

"I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday." Lindsay's team even confirmed to Today that she and Bader had indeed tied the knot.

Lindsay revealed her marriage to Bader on her birthday

The Parent Trap star was immediately inundated with congratulatory messages from her friends and fans along with many birthday wishes and scores of heart emojis.

"Love you Lindsay!!!" Christine Quinn wrote, with Selma Blair adding: "That makes me smile," and her former co-star Daniel Franzese commented: “I love how happy and healthy you look. God bless you both.”

The star announced her engagement to Bader last November, following two years of dating. "My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas love," she wrote, alongside a ring emoji.

She occasionally has shared other pictures of herself and her now-husband, including on special moments like Valentine's Day, when she also termed him "My forever Valentine."

The two announced their engagement in November

Next to the caption, Lindsay shared a series of memories of them together. After sharing the news, Lindsay's father Michael Lohan issued a statement on the development as well.

"Based on what has been released by Lindsay so far, all I'll say is that I'm so happy for her and Bader, and proud of all she's doing in life," he told HollywoodLife.

