Lindsay Lohan delights fans as she announces surprising new career move

Lindsay Lohan is making sure her resumé keeps growing, and is maintaining its content diverse! The star just revealed her latest venture and fans couldn't be prouder.

An iconic actress for decades also known for her experience in music, the Get a Clue actress is taking the voice fans know and love to new levels.

Lindsay took to Instagram to announce that fans would be hearing her voice more frequently and through something totally unexpected, revealing that her latest project is as the voiceover for Amazon Prime UK's new reality show, Lovestruck High.

The dating reality show intends to take single contestants "back to school" in order to find love.

It's described as an: "immersive reality dating show that transports 15 UK singles to a very special American High School setting for a second chance at finding love."

At the conventional yet unconventional high school, participants will be: "fulfilling their teenage fantasies by entering the nostalgic picture-perfect world of an American High School."

Lindsay reveals what she's been working on

The end goal of the show is as high school as it gets, since the object of the competition is to find a date for Prom, and whoever is crowned Prom Royalty will win the $100,000 prize. The show will begin streaming on 18 May.

Lindsay shared the exciting news with a stunning selfie, appearing ever-glowing and ready for her new role sitting in a recording studio wearing headphones and with a microphone in front of her.

The happy couple celebrate their engagement

Fans inundated her comment section with support, writing: "Booked and busy… love that for her," and: "Yesss I love her voice," as well as: "Will be tuning in just to listen to Lindsay!!!"

She is undoubtedly booked and busy, as she is set to be married to fiancé Bader Shammas soon, and has also booked an exciting two picture deal with Netflix.

